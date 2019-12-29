Events
TUESDAY
Food for Fines: through Dec. 31. The Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce Street, Eden, will reduce your fines by $1 for each food or toiletry item donated. Items cannot be expired. Donations will be sent to the Salvation Army. 336-623-3168.
Community Shred Event: 4-5 p.m. Dec. 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Protect yourself against identity theft by securely disposing of documents which may contain personal or confidential information. 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
First Day Hike: 11 a.m. Jan. 1, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. The Bushwack hike follows the Mayo River to the waterfall at DeShazo Mill Access. Easy hike, however, the route requires maneuvering over uneven rocks while crossing Fall Creek. Pets on leash welcome. Meet at Anglin Mill Access, Old Anglin Loop Road, Stoneville. A park ranger will lead the 2-mile hike. Wear sturdy, comfortable shoes, bring drinking water and dress for the weather. Get active outdoors with other Tarheels at state parks all across North Carolina and start your new year off on the right foot. Also great time to begin the PASSPORT program and the 100 Mile Challenge program sponsored by N.C. State Parks. 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
FRIDAY
Craft Time: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 3, 17, 31, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Supplies provided free of charge. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Drizzle and Drink: Strainer Things, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. For adults, acrylic paint pouring through a variety of “Holey” items. Smocks of old clothes encouraged. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner to enjoy during class. Advance registration required closes 48 hours prior to class. $35 members. $40 non-members. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
YCamp for Rockingham County Middle and High School Tennis Players: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Middle school players 9:30-11 a.m. High school players 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Limited to 12 players per clinic. Free. Players must register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-january1
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. Jan. 4. 2 mile hike on Chinqua-Penn Walking Trail, west of 2138 Wentworth St., Reidsville. Bring lunch, water, wear hiking boots or walking shoes. Dress in layers of synthetic fabric or wool, be prepared to get wet, and to sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Trip Coordinator: T. Butler, 336-613-6723 or email members@danriver.org. www.danriver.org.
Try Tennis Junior: 12:30-2 p.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. Introduction to tennis for any beginner youth players ages 6-12. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, youth racket and tennis gift. $40. Registration: www.trytennis.net or https://www.jotform.com/nctennis/2020Junior TryTennis
Try Tennis Adult Beginners: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, Western Rockingham YMCA, 600 S. 5th Ave., Mayodan. go from couch to court in just 4 weeks. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, new racket and t-shirt. $40. Registration: www.trytennis.net or https://www.jotform.com/nctennis/2020AdultTryTennis
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Countywide Chamber Coffee: 8 a.m. Jan. 8, Rockingham Community College, Whitcomb Student Center, 484 County Home Road, Wentworth. Presented by Eden, Reidsville and Western Rockingham chambers of commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336, 349-8481 or 580-7229.
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. XLC Services is hiring for full-time permanent production positions. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd eight hour shifts available at $9-$10.50 per hour. Benefits after 60 days. Ask about $75 hiring bonus. Information: call 336-627-1010.
Teen Club: 4 p.m. Jan. 8, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. “Bad Art.” 336-548-6553.
Painting with Ed Gowen: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Learn to paint an original oil painting. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Advanced registration required by noon the day prior to class. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Smash Brothers Gaming Night @ the Library: 6-7 p.m. Jan. 9, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Game Fun: 4-5 p.m. Jan. 10, and 24, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Whether perfecting fine motor skills or strategic reasoning or social negotiation, many board games gain acclaim for the ways they stimulate important skills. Fun for all ages. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stem Fusion Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March, 14, April 22 and May 9, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Parks and Recreation. Classes include drone aviation, 3D printing/entrepreneurship, computer coding, virtual reality, robotics and architect. For ages 13-16. Program designed to make connections involving mathematics, electronics, computer technology, science, and engineering. Critical thinking, team building, hands on learning. Information, 336-634-0574.
“Happy Birthday” Storytime Saturday @ the Library: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Featuring Miss Dale. Join us for crafts, music, storytelling, puppets and more. 336-548-6553.
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Jan. 16, Ronni’s, 112 New Market, Madison. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Artspiration: Studio with Karen Despot: 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Need a little guidance on your artwork? Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Registration by noon the day prior to class. Visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
Tawny Chatmon Opening Reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibit by Tawny Chatmon. Free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments served. RSVP at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
ONGOING
Tree of Life Lighting: through January 31, UNC Rockingham Health Care, Day Hospital Lobby, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. Presented by UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary. Symbolize your love and admiration for special people in your life with lovelights and starlights through January 31. Minimum donation: $5 per lovelight, $100 per starlight. Donations are tax deductible. Make donations in gift shop or call 336-627-8510.
Seniors
UPCOMING
Friends Meeting: 10 a.m. Jan. 7, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Everyone is welcomed. 336-627-4711.
Computer Classes: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Session topic is intermediate computer skills and how to complete online applications. 336-349-1088.
Clothing and Household Items Give Away: Jan. 9, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Gather items you no longer need and bring them to the center for the give-away. Only items that are clean and in good usable condition will be accepted. Any items not taken the day of the event must be removed from the property by the person who brought it. If you want to participate, please complete a registration form at the center. Seniors 55+ are the only ones eligible to pick up items donated. 336-349-1088.
Craft Classes: 9 a.m. Jan. 9 and 23, Reidsville Senior Center, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Additional classes. Call for more information. 336-349-1088.
Breakfast and Bingo:, 9 a.m. Jan. 17, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Fun, fellowship, food and prizes. 336-627-4711.
Health
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: SSi/SSD, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 2, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Participants will be educated on the types of adult benefits, how you qualify, the application process, and what you will need to show to prove you are entitled to benefits. Instructional video. General questions asked to a volunteer attorney through webinar. Legal advise on individual cases not provided. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
ONGOING
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Meetings
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 21, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Jan. 7, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Jan. 7, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Jan. 9, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Jan. 9, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Jan. 11, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barrett, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Jan. 13, Rockingham County School District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, Wentworth United Methodist Church, 1308 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
Etc.
UPCOMING
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will explain the expunction law. It is intended to help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Jan. 9, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and federal law. Learn about employment at will, right to work, discrimination and retaliation in the workplace, and eligibility for unemployment benefits. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Ongoing
SUNDAYS
Meet, Greet and Play Adult Doubles Tennis: 4-5:30 p.m. Sundays, Rockingham Community College courts, 712 County Home Road, Wentworth. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. Free. To join the group, email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com or text 614-284-4716.
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Domestic Violence Support Group: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Sign up by calling Help, Inc. 336-342-3331.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. Age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet on the court for drills and match play. Free. Information and registration, email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.
TUESDAYS
Zumba: 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginning Feb. 3, additional classes added 9 a.m. Saturdays and 6 p.m. Tuesdays. $3 per class. 336-548-2789.
Genealogy Research: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Professional consultants on hand to assist in researching family history. 336-623-7154.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Relax, have fun and socialize with other coloring enthusiasts. Materials provided or bring your own coloring pages and/or pencils. 336-623-3168.
Living Safe and Strong Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence in later life or who have experienced the trauma in earlier life. 336-342-3331.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Teen Summit: 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Reidsville Teen Center, 506 Sprinkle St., Reidsville. Get help from the college adviser at Reidsville High School, Ms. Talley. Residency determination, college applications, and FAFSA completion. All these must be completed to get the most money to go to college. 336-634-0574.
Alcoholics Anonymous A Vision for You Group 12 Step Study: 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 315 Lindsey St., Reidsville.
Addiction Recovery Meetings and Free Supper: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, 752 Davis St., Eden. For those struggling with addictions or if you have a loved one struggling. Information or transportation: 336-970-3482 or 280-9925.
Shag: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Beginner and intermediate levels. $7.50 per class or $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
Music at The Barn: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 151 Gant Road, Eden. Open jam 6:15 p.m. 336-706-1018 or 706-2144.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Summit: 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Fridays, Brown Summit United Methodist Church, 4426 E. N.C. 150, Brown Summit.
Alcoholics Anonymous Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
WEDNESDAYS
Computer Classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Microsoft Office, Power Point, Publisher/Excel, review and field trip. Rhonda, 336-548-6553.
Play Mahjong: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Learn the basics of how to play Mahjong and test your skills against other players. 336-623-3168.
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Pets, games, crafts, songs, and more. 336-548-6553.
Baby Times Storytime: 11:15-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Newborns and toddlers welcome. 336-548-6553.
Karaoke: noon Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham Leads: noon Wednesdays, El Parral Restaurant, 734 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. A networking group for businesses in the Rockingham County area. rockinghamleads@yahoo.com.
Job/Career Help: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Provided by RCC Continuing Education Services. If no one arrives n the 1st hour the counselor will leave. Information: Sharon Galloway, 336-342-4261, ext. 2121.
Simple Crafts: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Western Rockingham Farmer’s Market: 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 898 S. Ayersville Road, Mayodan.
Alcoholics Anonymous Circle of Love Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, UNC Rockingham Health Care, 117 E. Kings Highway, Eden. 336-623-2382 or 939-3230.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sparrow Group: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Open Door Meeting, 8 p.m. Wednesdays, and Serenity Group 11 a.m. Saturdays, Williams Annex, 108 N. Main St., Reidsville.
THURSDAYS
Jump Into the Workforce: 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Participate in assessments and prepare yourself for the NC Career Readiness Certificate. Instructed by RCC. Start this open enrollment class any week. Information: 336-637-1010.
Story Time with Ms. Rachel: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. For preschool aged children and early readers. Free. 336-623-3168.
Baby Time at the Library: 11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Babies will gain contact with language through stories, rhymes, wiggles and giggles. Join us for this 15-minute program. 336-623-3168.
AA Open Meeting: noon-1 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Sassy Stitchers: 1 p.m. 2nd and 4th Thursdays monthly beginning in March, L.O.T. 2540, 411 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan. Do you knit or crochet? Join us for lunch and then make hats and scarves or anything you want for the less fortunate. Yarn donations accepted. Registration required. Call 336-447-3873 or email Ronnie at ronilee45@gmail.com.
Computer Classes: 2 p.m. Thursdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
W.O.W. (Women Overcoming Wounds) Support Group: 3 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Presented by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. For women who have been affected by domestic violence. 336-342-3331.
Gentle Yoga: 4 p.m. Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Yoga Helps improve psychiatric disorders such as depressions, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and post traumatic stress disorder by using physical postures, breath work, and meditation. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Al-Anon Draper Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays, First United Methodist Church, 130 Main Street (Draper), Eden.
Dance: 7-10 p.m. Thursdays, American Legion and VFW, 302 N. 12th Ave., Mayodan. Live band with a variety of music. Concessions. 50/50 drawing. Admission: $5 donation.
Al-Anon Madison-Mayodan Group: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Episcopal Church of the Messiah, 114 S. 2nd Ave., Mayodan.
FRIDAYS
Popcorn and Movie: 12:30 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Watch a movie with friends. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Fridays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off and have a snow cone with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Alcoholics Anonymous Freedom Group: 7 p.m. Fridays, Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 U.S. 158, Summerfield.
SATURDAYS
Special Needs Friends: 1-2:30 p.m. every other Saturday in Madison. Group for developmentally delayed children and young adults. Everyone must be accompanied by an adult parent or caregiver. Participants learn about self help skills, the community, people skills, proper socialization, how to stay safe, how to treat people. Holidays, basic Bible and Scouting principles may be included. Crafts, movie nights, special occasion parties. For location, dates and information, text Teresa Julian 336-257-0580 or email julianteresa1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Destiny Group: 6 p.m. Saturdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison.
