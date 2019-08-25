TUESDAY
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 27, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Andy Saves Barney’s Morale” and “Barney Gets His Man.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Minecraft: 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. come meet others who love Minecraft for an afternoon of games, crafts and fun. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Deep Space Movie Adventure @ the Library: 1 p.m. to closing Aug. 29, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Mandala Workshop with Holly Burton: 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Mandalas offer balancing visual elements, symbolizing unity and harmony. Learn how to lay out a design, mix paints, and execute different dotting techniques. Supplies provided. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner. $30 member. $35 non-members. Registration: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Parent Engagement Program: Orientation 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5, RCC, N.C. 65, Reidsville. Application due date Aug. 30. Leadership program for parents that will build on your leadership skills and allow you to become informed partners, advocates and leaders for education in Rockingham County. Meeting dates will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 5, April 2 and graduation May 7. For application, contact Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761 or email dawn@helprockinghamstudents.org.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have snow cones with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Unwind with Adult Coloring and Challenge Your Mind with Puzzles: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 30, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Relax with coloring pages and peaceful light music, or wake up the “grey matter” with puzzles. Materials provided. 336-548-6553.
Kids Craft Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Children will learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Geared towards children ages four to ten years old. However, anyone is welcome to come and make crafts. Supplies provided. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Reidsville at McMichael: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 6845 N.C. 135, Mayodan. 336-349-6361 or 427-5165.
Morehead at Martinsville, Va.: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 351 Commonwealth Blvd E, Martinsville, Va. 336-627-7731 or 276-403-5870.
Rockingham at Eastern Randolph: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 390 Eastern Randolph Road, Ramseur. 336-634-3220 or 824-2351.
SATURDAY
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 31, Family Video Parking lot, 614 Bridge St., Eden. All makes and models welcome. Information: Eden Main Street Manager, Randy Hunt, 336-612-8034 or rhunt@edennc.us.
Creek Creep: 1 p.m. Aug. 31, DeShazo Mill Road Access parking area, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. A park ranger will guide you at the Fall Creek Falls access to see what you can catch. Wear clothing and shoes for getting wet in the creek. Bring your own drinking water and insect repellent. For directions, please call the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Water Lantern Festival at Lake Reidsville: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 31, 630 Water works Road, Reidsville. Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event this is all about connections happening as a magical night in cities across the U.S. including food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water. Cost: $35 through Aug. 30 and $30 day of event. Tickets: www.waterlanternfestival.com/greensboro.php
Freedom Park Music & Cruz In: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Cruise in starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring Remedy performing country, rock and funk music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Cornhole, 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and more. Free. 336-627-4711.
UPCOMING
Meet, Greet and Play Tennis: 5 p.m. Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Deep Springs Country Club, 150 Club Road, Stoneville. All skill levels of adults gather for fun casual doubles play. $3/player. To join the group email RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
Tang Soo Do Karate: 5 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Sept. 3, CB Hut, Boone Road, Eden. Presented by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Get fitness, focus, self-discipline and self-defense. Beginners class 5 p.m. Advanced 6:10 p.m. For ages 6 and older. Cost: $30 per month, plus $10 for each additional family member. Everyone welcome to attend one free class. Information: Chuck Garcia, 336-552-8976.
Reidsville Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Sept. 5, chamber office, 140 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Hosted by Highlands Residential Mortgage. For members and prospective members. www.reidsvillechamber.org. 336-349-8481.
Painting with Ed Gowen: Sunflowers, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. All supplies provided. $75 members, $85 non-members. Register at Piedmont Arts or online at Piedmont Arts.org. 276-632-3221.
Madison 1st Fridays Cruise-in: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 6, downtown Madison. Antique classics, street rods, motorcycles, downtown dining, music, unique shops. Extended merchants hours downtown. 50/50 raffle proceeds benefits Hospice of Rockingham County. Free. Sponsored by the Town of Madison and the Downtown Merchants. Jeff Pruett, 336-932-5645.
McMichael at Starmount: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 2516 Longtown Road, Boonville. 336 427-5165 or 551-1150.
Reidsville at Morehead: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 134 N. Pierce St., Eden. 336-627-7731 or 349-6361.
Western Guilford at Rockingham: high school football, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 180 High School Road, Reidsville. 336-316-5800 or 634-3220.
Shiloh Airport Family Fun Day: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, 2691 Settle Bridge Road, Stoneville. Vendors, live bands, airport tours, classic and antique aircraft, demonstrations, children’s activities, craft fair, food and more. Information: Robin Yount, 336-342-8138 or email ryount@MyRockinghamCountyNC.com.
Dan River Basin Association’s First Saturday Outing: 10 a.m. Sept. 7. 6.5-mile paddle on the Dan River from Milton Access to Leggett’s Bottom Access. Meet 10 a.m. at the Milton public Boat Landing on Route 62 South of Danville. For boat rentals and shuttle, contact Three Rivers Outfitters of Eden, 336-627-6215 or www.3-R-O.com. Participants should provide boat, paddles, life jacket, lunch and water. Dress in layers of quick drying fabrics and sign a waiver. Open to the public. Free. Trip Coordinator: Wayne Kirkpatrick 540-570-3511, wynbtyk@embarqmail.com. Information, visit www.danriver.org.
Barry Joyce Kicking Cancer Challenge: Sept. 23, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Registration deadline Sept. 6. 9:30 a.m. registration begins. 11 a.m. shotgun start. 5 p.m. dinner. 5:30 tournament prizes. Captain’s choice four person team. Prizes. Registration fee $100. Field limited to 36 players. Proceeds benefit The Barry L. Joyce local cancer support fund. Sponsorship packages available. Donations are tax deductible. www.bljcancerfund.org. Questions, call 336-427-HELP.
TUESDAY
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
UPCOMING
Pickle Ball Beginners Clinic: Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the senior center if you would like to learn how to play. Carla Huffman, 336-627-4711.
MONDAY
Residential Wiring: 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 7, RCC. Beginners learn to perform routine electrical maintenance at home or obtain employment as an electrician’s helper. The course covers principles of electrical wiring as it applies to residential applications. Topics include series circuits, parallel circuits and series parallel circuits, use of electrical tools and equipment, wiring materials and more. Preventive maintenance and troubleshooting as well as portions of the National Electrical Code will be covered. Textbook and tools required. Three Saturday classes and attendance is expected, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 14, 28, and Dec. 7. Cost: $180. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
TUESDAY
Cardiovascular Technician: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27-Nov. 21, RCC. Prepare to be a certified EKG technician. Learn the anatomy and physiology of the heart, including the electrical conduction system and how it affects heart function, principles of EKG, dysrhythmia recognition of sinus, junctional/atrial rhythms, heart blocks and bundle branches, and ventricular ectopy rhythms. Program will prepare students for the Certified EKG Technician (CET) Exam through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). Cost: $248. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Effective Teacher Training: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27-Nov. 18, RCC. Potential substitute teachers learn how to be successful in a classroom setting. This course is required by Rockingham County Schools in order to gain employment as a substitute teacher. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
THURSDAY
Music Production: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 24, RCC. Learn how to create music using computer software and live instrumentation. Students will be able to edit and create music for commercials and movies. Course is taught by experienced music professional Cedric Hester of the popular Christian rap group Deacon Authority. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
FRIDAY
AHA PALS Instructor: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, RCC. This is the classroom component that must be completed to become a PALS instructor. For information on the complete requirements to become an American Heart Association Instructor, please visit: http://www.heart.org and follow the link for Instructors and Training Centers. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
TUESDAY
Historic Healing: Tools from Folklore to Help Us in a Space-Age Future Lunch and Learn, noon Aug. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. There are plenty of ways to heal our bodies using common kitchen, bath or herbal remedies. Natural remedies and systems of healing are becoming more accepted as a choice for self-care. Learn about effective use of natural foods — from juicing and smoothies to supplements presented by historian and folklorist, Robyn Anuakan, Ph.D. Registration required at least two business days prior. Call, 704-467-3861.
Rockingham County Community Collaborative: 2 p.m. Aug. 27, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. This collaborative promotes the sharing of resources and accountability across agencies and programs in partnership with families, children and youth who have significant mental health needs. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
WEDNESDAY
Steps to Health: 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn strategies to develop and implement lifelong habits that include eating healthy and being physically active as part of chronic disease prevention. Reach a healthy lifestyle through goal setting, planning, taking action, tracking and reflecting. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 1:30-6 p.m. Aug. 28, Mount Hermon United Methodist Church, 8011 N.C. 704, Madison. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Self-care Activity: DIY Lip Balm, 2 p.m. Aug. 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Secondary Trauma: 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Information that will help you recognize the symptoms of secondary trauma to those who work in various helping fields and how to take care of yourself during stressful times. Registration required two business days prior to event. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 2-6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Kings Highway Christian Church, 417 W. Kings Highway, Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.