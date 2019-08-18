TUESDAY
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 20, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Getting the most from MyHeritage.com. 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org.
Hospice of Rockingham County Doves Ice Cream Social: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Hospice of Rockingham County needs volunteers. Join us for an informal information session where you may ask questions about volunteering and enjoy some Ben & Jerry’s frozen creations. Drop by any time during the social. RSVP by Aug. 13 to 336-427-9022.
WEDNESDAY
2019 Golf “Fore” Reidsville Tournament: Aug. 21, Greensboro National Golf Club, 330 Niblick Drive, Summerfield. Presented by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Morning and afternoon tee times. 7:15 a.m. registration and breakfast. 8 a.m. shotgun start. 11:30 am. afternoon registration and lunch. 1 p.m. shotgun start. 5:30 p.m. awards reception and dinner. Sponsorship’s available. Volunteers welcome. Prizes. Registration forms available at www.reidsvillechamber.org. Send completed form to info@reidsvillechamber.org or fax to 336-349-8495. Information: 336-349-8481.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. Aug. 21, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. Aliens and prizes. For in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Sally Mann’s Photographs: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. VMFA speakers on the arts. Reception 5:30 p.m. Talk 6 p.m. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY
Help Us Stuff The Bus: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24, Walmart Supercenters in Reidsville, Eden and Mayodan. Help us give students the tools they need in the classrooms to focus on learning. Donations will be accepted at any of the Walmart Supercenters in Rockingham County. Call Reidsville Chamber of Commerce 336-349-8481, Eden Chamber of Commerce, 336-623-3336 or Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, 336-548-6248 for a list of school supplies.
Ice Cream Social: 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have ice cream with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Fifty Cent Yard Sale: 3-6 p.m. Aug. 23, Ayersville Ruritan Club, 533 N.C. 770, Mayodan. No item over fifty cents. Proceeds benefit families in need in the community.
SATURDAY
Back to School Bash and Festival: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 24, First Presbyterian Church of Eden. 582 Southwood Dr. (behind Walmart), Eden. Presented by the church and community partners. School supply giveaways, free children’s haircuts, children’s activities, food and more. Lunch served 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free community event. 336-623-4271.
Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 24, Henry Street, Eden. Climb, explore and discover your favorite things on wheels with police cars, fire trucks, military vehicles, construction trucks, rescue vehicles and more. Also food, face painting and more. Admission: non-perishable food item for the Kids Backpack Food Program. Information: Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049 or cadams@edennc.us. www.ExploreEdenNC.com.
Music at Market Square: 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Featuring the Mason Lovette Band. Kids activities beer garden. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
UPCOMING
Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers Club @ the Library: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 27, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Showing “Andy Saves Barney’s Morale” and “Barney Gets His Man.” Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks. 336-548-6553.
Minecraft: 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. come meet others who love Minecraft for an afternoon of games, crafts and fun. 336-548-6553.
Deep Space Movie Adventure @ the Library: 1 p.m. to closing Aug. 29, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
Mandala Workshop with Holly Burton: 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Mandalas offer balancing visual elements, symbolizing unity and harmony. Learn how to lay out a design, mix paints, and execute different dotting techniques. Supplies provided. Guest may bring drinks, snacks or dinner. $30 member. $35 non-members. Registration: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Water Lantern Festival at Lake Reidsville: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 31, 630 Water works Road, Reidsville. Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event this is all about connections happening as a magical night in cities across the U.S. including food, games, activities, vendors, music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope and dreams reflected upon the water. Cost: $35 through Aug. 30 and $30 day of event. Tickets: www.waterlanternfestival.com/greensboro.php
Parent Engagement Program: Orientation 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5, RCC, N.C. 65, Reidsville. Application due date Aug. 30. Leadership program for parents that will build on your leadership skills and allow you to become informed partners, advocates and leaders for education in Rockingham County. Meeting dates will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 6, March 5, April 2 and graduation May 7. For application, contact Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761 or email dawn@helprockinghamstudents.org.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have snow cones with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Unwind with Adult Coloring and Challenge Your Mind with Puzzles: 3-5 p.m. Aug. 30, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Relax with coloring pages and peaceful light music, or wake up the “grey matter” with puzzles. Materials provided. 336-548-6553.
Kids Craft Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Children will learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Geared towards children ages four to ten years old. However, anyone is welcome to come and make crafts. Supplies provided. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 31, Family Video Parking lot, 614 Bridge St., Eden. All makes and models welcome. Information: Eden Main Street Manager, Randy Hunt, 336-612-8034 or rhunt@edennc.us.
Creek Creep: 1 p.m. Aug. 31, DeShazo Mill Road Access parking area, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. A park ranger will guide you at the Fall Creek Falls access to see what you can catch. Wear clothing and shoes for getting wet in the creek. Bring your own drinking water and insect repellent. For directions, please call the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
Freedom Park Music & Cruz In: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Kiwanis Amphitheatre, Freedom Park, 121 N. Edgewood Road, Eden. Sponsored by Eden Parks and Recreation Department. Cruise in starts at 5:30 p.m. with live music at 6:30 p.m. featuring Remedy performing country, rock and funk music. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Cornhole, 50-50 drawing, door prizes, and more. Free. 336-627-4711.
ONGOING
Eden Parks & Recreation Football Cheerleading Program Registration: Ages 5-12 years old welcome. Registration forms available at the Parks & Recreation office at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street or Mill Avenue Recreation Centers. Copy of birth certificate required. Information: 336-623-2110, ext. 3030.
Reidsville Parks and Recreation Fall Baseball League Registration: through Sept. 2, 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Dixie Youth Baseball for ages 7-14. Games played at Jaycee Park. Cost: $30 city resident $40 non-city resident. Sign up at the recreation office, 336-349-1090. For league details, contact Scott Strader, 336-932-0937.
Reidsville Parks and Recreation Football League Registration: through Sept. 6, 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Flag football ages 4-6 and tackle ages 7-12. Season starts Oct. 1. Cost: Flag-$10 city resident, $20 non-city resident. Tackle-$20 city and $40 non-city. Sign up at the recreation office, 336-349-1090 or online at http://activenet.com/reidsvillerec.
FlashPoints Art Exhibit: through Oct. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
UPCOMING
Artspiration Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
MONDAY
Nurse Aide I: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Aug. 19-Oct. 8, or 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Aug. 19-Dec. 3, RCC. Learn about a career as a certified nurse aide. The program is a 168-hour course that takes 8-12 weeks to complete. Many individuals use the program as a precursor to the Associate Degree Nursing program or to gain employment within the medical field. Documentation required prior to registration. Cost: $206. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Wheel Throwing and Hand Building Pottery: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Aug. 19-Dec. 9, RCC. Learn to design and make pottery using the potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques. This 48-hour course is designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced students. A focus on individual instruction will allow each student explore working with clay as a hobby or a profession. This course will introduce students the skills to design and make ceramic objects, apply glazes, load kilns, and operate within a cooperative studio. In-class demonstrations, handouts, videos, and images will be used to enrich the learning environment. New students are encouraged to purchase a basic pottery tool kit. Cost: $175. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
TUESDAY
Emergency Medical Technician Initial: 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Dec. 21 (plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, starting Sept. 14). Another session will be held 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 21 (plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, starting Sept. 7), RCC. Learn basic life support skills. EMTs are able to function in many areas including EMS systems, fire departments, hospitals, rescue squads and physician offices. The class consists of lectures and hands-on skills instruction as well as field clinical opportunities. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be eligible to sit for the North Carolina or National Registry EMT examination. Textbook and workbooks required. Cost: $248 (includes fees and malpractice insurance, not books). Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
DSS Caseworker Phase 1: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Sept. 19, RCC. This NC FAST class is the first in a series of two classes offered through this statewide program. Both must be successfully completed in order to gain certification. The second class is “HSE-3220: Income Maintenance Caseworker” and it will begin on Oct. 1, 2019 and again on March 17, 2020. This certification series is for students who are interested in working for the N.C. Department of Social Services as an income maintenance caseworker. Students may be eligible for registration fee waiver. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 20-21, RCC. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition are required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
THURSDAY
Exploring Clay and Ceramics: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 22-Dec. 12, RCC. Learn how to design and make pottery using the potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques. This course is designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced students, and will provide the skills to design and make ceramic objects, apply glazes, load kilns, and operate within a cooperative studio. Cost: $280. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
SATURDAY
Intro to Bowls: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. All skill levels welcome. Topics include safety, tool selection, wood selection (green wood vs. dry), finishing, and coloring and texturing as time permits. Students can bring their own face shield and hearing protection or use what is at the center. The instructor will provide wood and other supplies. Students will need a 6”x6”x2” or 6”x6”x3” piece of wood (known as a “blank”) and sandpaper. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
First Aid: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, RCC. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, RCC. Class for health care providers. Learn how to recognize an emergency, care for conscious and unconscious choking victims, recognize heart attack signs, rescue breathing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This course also introduces automated external defibrillation and is approved by American Heart Association. Upon completion, students receive an AHA/BLS recognition card valid for two years. No fee exemptions. Prepayment and pre-registration by Aug. 17. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
UPCOMING
Residential Wiring: 6-9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 7, RCC. Beginners learn to perform routine electrical maintenance at home or obtain employment as an electrician’s helper. The course covers principles of electrical wiring as it applies to residential applications. Topics include series circuits, parallel circuits and series parallel circuits, use of electrical tools and equipment, wiring materials and more. Preventive maintenance and troubleshooting as well as portions of the National Electrical Code will be covered. Textbook and tools required. Three Saturday classes and attendance is expected, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 14, 28, and Dec. 7. Cost: $180. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Cardiovascular Technician: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27-Nov. 21, RCC. Prepare to be a certified EKG technician. Learn the anatomy and physiology of the heart, including the electrical conduction system and how it affects heart function, principles of EKG, dysrhythmia recognition of sinus, junctional/atrial rhythms, heart blocks and bundle branches, and ventricular ectopy rhythms. Program will prepare students for the Certified EKG Technician (CET) Exam through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). Cost: $248. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Effective Teacher Training: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27-Nov. 18, RCC. Potential substitute teachers learn how to be successful in a classroom setting. This course is required by Rockingham County Schools in order to gain employment as a substitute teacher. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Music Production: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 24, RCC. Learn how to create music using computer software and live instrumentation. Students will be able to edit and create music for commercials and movies. Course is taught by experienced music professional Cedric Hester of the popular Christian rap group Deacon Authority. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
AHA PALS Instructor: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, RCC. This is the classroom component that must be completed to become a PALS instructor. For information on the complete requirements to become an American Heart Association Instructor, please visit: http://www.heart.org and follow the link for Instructors and Training Centers. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
TUESDAY
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Suicide Prevention Training: question, Persuade, and Refer, noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Participants will learn how to ask the right questions about suicide, how to persuade a person to get help and how to refer an individual to the right resources. Registration required. Call 704-467-3861.
Health and Wellness: 3 p.m. Aug. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for a good quality of life which includes spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required at least two business days prior. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Brain Fit: 1 p.m. Aug. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Steps to Health: 1 p.m. Aug. 21 and 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn strategies to develop and implement lifelong habits that include eating healthy and being physically active as part of chronic disease prevention. Reach a healthy lifestyle through goal setting, planning, taking action, tracking and reflecting. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Blood Drive: 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Photo ID required. Appointments: visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
FRIDAY
Rockingham County Community Partners: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work group is composed of representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, law enforcement and NAMI along with behavioral health agency representatives to address specific behavioral health needs of the residents of Rockingham County, including those identified by the Suicide Task Force. Open to the public. Come have a voice in your community. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Prevention 101: 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Information on defining what opiods are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
TUESDAY
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
THURSDAY
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
UPCOMING
MONDAY
Upward to Financial Stability: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why its important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Madison Mayodan Recreation Youth Soccer Registration: through Aug. 23, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Evaluation Aug. 24. Coaches will draft players from evaluation. Practice starts Aug. 26. Games will be played on Saturdays. First game Saturday, Sept. 7. Costs: $25 in town fee. $40 out town fee. $20 uniform fee. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
Madison Mayodan Recreation Youth Volleyball Registration: through Aug. 23, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Divisions Elementary and Middle School. Evaluation Aug. 26 and 27. Coaches will draft players from evaluation. Practice starts Sept. 2. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays. First games week of Sept. 16. Costs: $25 in town fee. $40 out town fee. $10 uniform fee. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
SATURDAY
Madison Mayodan Recreation Adult Coed Kickball Registration: through Aug. 24, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Interest meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning the week of Sept. 9. Costs: $25. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
SUNDAYS
Al-Anon Paths to Recovery: 7 p.m. Sundays, Reidsville Alliance Church, 1300 Freeway Drive, Reidsville.
Meals on Wheels: Looking for businesses and individuals to deliver meals to home bound seniors once a month in Eden and Reidsville areas. Routes take about an hour to complete. If interested, call Kristen Perry at 336-394-1403 or email ksimmons@adtsrc.org.
MONDAYS
Goodwill Career Services: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Information or appointments: Laurie Suthard, 336-579-6418.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Mondays, Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. Socialize with other needlecrafters and learn more or teach what you know to others. 336-623-3168.
Painting 101: 1 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Come learn and paint with our local artists Sara Brewer and Olga Diaz. Paint materials provided. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stretch and Tone Exercise Class: 2-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work on improving movement and flexibility, with a bit of muscle toning thrown in for good measure. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Wii Family Fun: 2 p.m. Mondays, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Enjoy playing fun games on the Wii with your family and friends to socialize together. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Grief Relief: 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. A support group for survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault. Facilitated by Help, Inc.: Center Against Violence. Information: 336-342-3331.
Tennis Excellence Program: 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Jaycee Park Tennis Courts, 125 Jaycee Park Road, Reidsville. For players age 10 and up who are serious about improving their skills meet for drills and match play. Free. Sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty. Registration: email chuckfaintrealty@yahoo.com. www.rockingham.usta.com
Alcoholics Anonymous Evening Words of Wisdom: 6 p.m. Mondays and 12 Changes Group, 9 a.m. Saturdays, Life Changes Building, 7586 N.C. 770, Eden.
Griefshare and Divorce Care: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, First Baptist Church, 533 Greenwood St., Eden. Group is nondenominational and respectful to all.
Fitness on the Square: Zumba, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning in May, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Group: 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Main St., Reidsville.