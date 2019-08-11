MONDAY
Karastan Rug Mosaic Unveiling: 11 a.m. Aug. 12, John E. Grogan Park Gazebo, 309 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Join us and celebrate this public art project by artist Teresa Phillips. Reception to follow.
TUESDAY
Eden Chamber of Commerce Coffee: 8 a.m. Aug. 13, Eden Goodwill Industries, 303 E. Arbor Lane, Eden. For members and prospective members. 336-623-3336.
WEDNESDAY
End of Summer Neon Party: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14, The Penn House, 324 Maple Ave., Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Teen Center. Must wear neon colors to enter party. For ages 12 and up and must bring one hygiene product to donate to Help, Inc. Free admission to the hottest bash of the season. Information: 336-634-0574.
THURSDAY
Western Rockingham Business Networking Coffee: 8 a.m. Aug. 15, Bridgestone Aircraft Tire USA, 802 S. Ayersville Rd, Mayodan. Presented by Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. For members and prospective members. 336-548-6248.
Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament @ the Library: 1:30 p.m. until closing Aug. 15, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Controllers provided. Prizes and snacks. 336-548-6553.
Grown and Gathered Dinner: 7 p.m. Aug. 15, Spray Mercantile, 413 Church Street, Eden. Presented by Eden Tourism Development. Portion of the proceeds benefit the Fine Arts Festival. A seasoned chef will prepare a mouth-watering menu based on regional recipes and local ingredients. Join us for this premier farm-to-fork event. Includes dinner and drinks. $50 per person or $90 per couple. Seating is limited. Tickets: Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049 or Debbie Moore, 336-344-5539.
FRIDAY
Kids Craft Time: 4 p.m. Aug. 16 and 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Children will learn to make different types of art and be creative while having fun. Geared towards children ages four to ten years old. However, anyone is welcome to come and make crafts. Supplies provided. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Aaron Manuel Memorial Cruise-In: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 16, downtown Stoneville. Presented by Carolina Cruizers. Enjoy food, fun, family and classic cars. Event occurs third Friday monthly through September. Benefits the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund. Information: Michael Manuel, 336-404-5565.
SATURDAY
Encaustic Art Family Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Inspired by the museum’s current exhibit, FLASHPOINTS, kids can create an encaustic (hot wax) painting with special guest instructors. Complimentary snacks provided. All ages welcome. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Madison’s 1st Annual Family and Friends Day: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17, New Vision Elementary Playground, 705 Ayersville Road, Madison. Presented by Madison Police Department. A day of entertainment for the whole family featuring hot dogs, drinks, games, bouncy house, music, backpack giveaway and more. Donations of school supplies will be accepted. Come enjoy the fun. Information: Madison Police Department, 336-548-6097
Fish with a Ranger: 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Rd, Mayodan. Meet at the picnic area parking Lot. Bring water, snacks, tackle, bait and insect repellent. Limited number of fishing poles and tackle available. All participants 16 years of age and older must have a valid NC fishing license. Parents/guardians asked to participate with children at all times for safety reasons. 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
“Remembering Freetown” Seminar: 1:30 p.m. until closing Aug. 17, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Interactive event with displays of maps, charts, materials, residents, schools, businesses and more. Updates and discussion on the revitalization of Citizens Cemetery. Come and share your memories, both sweet and bitter, and photos of life in this area of Madison. Prizes. 336-548-6553.
Operation Backpack: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 17, Badcock Furniture, 220 W. Kings Highway, Eden. Free backpack giveaway for K-12 students while supplies last. Snacks. Enter to win a back to school tablet. Free child ID kits available. Information: 336-612-2107.
UPCOMING
Genealogy Soiree: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 20, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, Linda C. Vernon Genealogy Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Getting the most from MyHeritage.com. 336-548-6553. Email: geneaology@rcpl.org.
Hospice of Rockingham County Doves Ice Cream Social: 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Hospice of Rockingham County needs volunteers. Join us for an informal information session where you may ask questions about volunteering and enjoy some Ben & Jerry’s frozen creations. Drop by any time during the social. RSVP by Aug. 13 to 336-427-9022.
2019 Golf “Fore” Reidsville Tournament: Aug. 21, Greensboro National Golf Club, 330 Niblick Drive, Summerfield. Presented by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Morning and afternoon tee times. 7:15 a.m. registration and breakfast. 8 a.m. shotgun start. 11:30 am. afternoon registration and lunch. 1 p.m. shotgun start. 5:30 p.m. awards reception and dinner. Sponsorship’s available. Volunteers welcome. Prizes. Registration forms available at www.reidsvillechamber.org. Send completed form to info@reidsvillechamber.org or fax to 336-349-8495. Information: 336-349-8481.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. Aug. 21, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Join us for some building fun. Aliens and prizes. For in grades K-5. 336-548-6553.
Sally Mann’s Photographs: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. VMFA speakers on the arts. Reception 5:30 p.m. Talk 6 p.m. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Help Us Stuff The Bus: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 23 and 24, Walmart Supercenters in Reidsville, Eden and Mayodan. Help us give students the tools they need in the classrooms to focus on learning. Donations will be accepted at any of the Walmart Supercenters in Rockingham County. Call Reidsville Chamber of Commerce 336-349-8481, Eden Chamber of Commerce, 336-623-3336 or Western Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, 336-548-6248 for a list of school supplies.
Ice Cream Social: 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have ice cream with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Back to School Bash and Festival: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 24, First Presbyterian Church of Eden. 582 Southwood Dr. (behind Walmart), Eden. Presented by the church and community partners. School supply giveaways, free children’s haircuts, children’s activities, food and more. Lunch served 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free community event. 336-623-4271.
Touch-a-Truck: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 24, Henry Street, Eden. Climb, explore and discover your favorite things on wheels with police cars, fire trucks, military vehicles, construction trucks, rescue vehicles and more. Also food, face painting and more. Admission: non-perishable food item for the Kids Backpack Food Program. Information: Cindy Adams, 336-612-8049 or cadams@edennc.us. www.ExploreEdenNC.com.
Music at Market Square: 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Featuring the Mason Lovette Band. Kids activities beer garden. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have snow cones with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Creek Creep: 1 p.m. Aug. 31, DeShazo Mill Road Access parking area, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. A park ranger will guide you at the Fall Creek Falls access to see what you can catch. Wear clothing and shoes for getting wet in the creek. Bring your own drinking water and insect repellent. For directions, please call the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
ONGOING
Eden Parks & Recreation Football Cheerleading Program Registration: Ages 5-12 years old welcome. Registration forms available at the Parks & Recreation office at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street or Mill Avenue Recreation Centers. Copy of birth certificate required. Information: 336-623-2110, ext. 3030.
Reidsville Parks and Recreation Fall Baseball League Registration: through Sept. 2, 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Dixie Youth Baseball for ages 7-14. Games played at Jaycee Park. Cost: $30 city resident $40 non-city resident. Sign up at the recreation office, 336-349-1090. For league details, contact Scott Strader, 336-932-0937.
Reidsville Parks and Recreation Football League Registration: through Sept. 6, 201 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Flag football ages 4-6 and tackle ages 7-12. Season starts Oct. 1. Cost: Flag-$10 city resident, $20 non-city resident. Tackle-$20 city and $40 non-city. Sign up at the recreation office, 336-349-1090 or online at http://activenet.com/reidsvillerec.
FlashPoints Art Exhibit: Aug. 3-Oct. 5, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Free. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
THURSDAY
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. Aug. 15, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
UPCOMING
Pickle Ball Beginners Clinic: Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the senior center if you would like to learn how to play. Carla Huffman, 336-627-4711.
THURSDAY
Fall Semester: Thursday, Aug. 15, RCC. Classes begin for the fall semester. For more information, visit www.rockinghamcc.edu or call 336-342-4261.
CompTIA A+: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15-Dec. 12, RCC. This course is intended for those preparing for a career as an entry-level information technology professional or a personal computer service technician and will provide the background knowledge and skills required to be successful on the job. Learn the essential skills and information needed to install, upgrade, repair, configure, troubleshoot, optimize and perform preventative maintenance of basic personal computer hardware and operating systems. Course will assist you in preparing for the CompTIA A+ certification exam. Cost: $180. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Fundamentals of Stained Glass: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 3, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. Learn stained glassmaking artistry at the introductory level. Course includes discussion on history and trends of the art, practice in the art of stained glass making, and information to build and supply appropriate studios. Upon completion, students will be prepared to advance to a higher skill level or fabricate and market their goods. An initial supplies investment will range from $200-$300. Register early — only six students allowed per class. Cost: $90. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
SATURDAY
Welding for Beginners: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 17-Dec. 14, RCC. Level 1, 2 and 3 are held at same time. Level 1: No experience necessary. Learn principles and practice of welding, with emphasis on SMAW (stick) and GMAW (MIG) welding. Upon completion, students will have knowledge base to seek employment as welder’s helper. Level 2 and Level 3 are continuations. Cost: $200/Level 1 and $270/Level 2 or Level 3. Additional supplies cost: $250-400. Financial assistance may be available. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Fundamentals of Woodturning: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. This workshop is an abbreviated version of the eight-week turning class. It focuses on safety, tools, sharpening, chucks, and techniques. The scope of several projects will be covered, demonstrating a variety of aspects of turning. Students can bring their own face shield and hearing protection or use what we have at the center. Cost: $10 (includes supply fee). Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Spring Foraging — Eat the Weeds: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 17, RCC. Session focuses on at least five wild plant species currently ready for harvest. Class lecture, field identification and collection provide an in-depth look at the weeds, potential look-a-likes, and preparation for consumption. Discussion of laws and personal safety for wild-crafting food and medicine for personal use. Cost: $30. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
UPCOMING
Nurse Aide I: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, Aug. 19-Oct. 8, or 5:30-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Aug. 19-Dec. 3, RCC. Learn about a career as a certified nurse aide. The program is a 168-hour course that takes 8-12 weeks to complete. Many individuals use the program as a precursor to the Associate Degree Nursing program or to gain employment within the medical field. Documentation required prior to registration. Cost: $206. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Wheel Throwing and Hand Building Pottery: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Aug. 19-Dec. 9, RCC. Learn to design and make pottery using the potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques. This 48-hour course is designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced students. A focus on individual instruction will allow each student explore working with clay as a hobby or a profession. This course will introduce students the skills to design and make ceramic objects, apply glazes, load kilns, and operate within a cooperative studio. In-class demonstrations, handouts, videos, and images will be used to enrich the learning environment. New students are encouraged to purchase a basic pottery tool kit. Cost: $175. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Emergency Medical Technician Initial: 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Dec. 21 (plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, starting Sept. 14). Another session will be held 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 26-Dec. 21 (plus 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every other Saturday, starting Sept. 7), RCC. Learn basic life support skills. EMTs are able to function in many areas including EMS systems, fire departments, hospitals, rescue squads and physician offices. The class consists of lectures and hands-on skills instruction as well as field clinical opportunities. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be eligible to sit for the North Carolina or National Registry EMT examination. Textbook and workbooks required. Cost: $248 (includes fees and malpractice insurance, not books). Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
DSS Caseworker Phase 1: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Sept. 19, RCC. This NC FAST class is the first in a series of two classes offered through this statewide program. Both must be successfully completed in order to gain certification. The second class is “HSE-3220: Income Maintenance Caseworker” and it will begin on Oct. 1, 2019 and again on March 17, 2020. This certification series is for students who are interested in working for the N.C. Department of Social Services as an income maintenance caseworker. Students may be eligible for registration fee waiver. Cost: $125. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Notary Public: 6-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 20-21, RCC. Students learn the requirements and qualifications of the notary public office. Prepayment and purchase of Notary Book 11th Edition are required. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Exploring Clay and Ceramics: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 22-Dec. 12, RCC. Learn how to design and make pottery using the potter’s wheel and hand-building techniques. This course is designed for beginner, intermediate, and advanced students, and will provide the skills to design and make ceramic objects, apply glazes, load kilns, and operate within a cooperative studio. Cost: $280. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
Intro to Bowls: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, RCC’s Center for Creative Woodworking, 333 S. Scales St., Reidsville. All skill levels welcome. Topics include safety, tool selection, wood selection (green wood vs. dry), finishing, and coloring and texturing as time permits. Students can bring their own face shield and hearing protection or use what is at the center. The instructor will provide wood and other supplies. Students will need a 6”x6”x2” or 6”x6”x3” piece of wood (known as a “blank”) and sandpaper. Cost: $70. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2011.
First Aid: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, RCC. Learn critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until EMS arrives. Learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and more. Course completion yields an American Heart Association First Aid recognition card valid for two years. Cost: $35. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
CPR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, RCC. Class for health care providers. Learn how to recognize an emergency, care for conscious and unconscious choking victims, recognize heart attack signs, rescue breathing and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This course also introduces automated external defibrillation and is approved by American Heart Association. Upon completion, students receive an AHA/BLS recognition card valid for two years. No fee exemptions. Prepayment and pre-registration by Aug. 17. Cost: $55. Info: 336-342-4261 ext. 2602.
TUESDAY
Conflict Resolution De-Escalation: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Workshop will place emphasis on achieving compromise and collaboration in a conflict situation. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stress Relief Activities: 3 p.m. Aug. 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Take part in various activities such as puzzles, games and art in order to relieve any stress that you may be experiencing. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Steps to Health: 1 p.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn strategies to develop and implement lifelong habits that include eating healthy and being physically active as part of chronic disease prevention. Reach a healthy lifestyle through goal setting, planning, taking action, tracking and reflecting. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Simple Crafts: 2 p.m. Aug. 14, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Activities like painting, drawing and sculpting are relaxing and rewarding hobbies that can lower your stress levels and improve well-being. Supplies provided. Registration required. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Free Smoking Cessation Class: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 14, 21, 28, Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center, 725 Ayersville Road, Madison. Each participant will receive a $10 gift card upon completion of each class and boxes of stop smoking aid gum upon completion of the program. 336-427-4357, email: info@bljcancerfund.org. bljcancerfund.org.
THURSDAY
Not That I’m 18: 1 p.m. Aug. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. For families and youth who will turn 18 and who have Medicaid and/or disabilities. Learn how to transition to adult Medicaid and other important information. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
FRIDAY
Suicide and Prescription Awareness of Rockingham County (SPARC): noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Help reduce the rates of suicide and prescription drug misuse in Rockingham County. Meetings held third Friday monthly. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia Warriors Support Group: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Chronic pain affects both the individual and the people they love. This group provides emotional strength and promotes empowerment in a community environment. Join members for refreshments and fellowship. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Suicide Prevention Training: question, Persuade, and Refer, noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Participants will learn how to ask the right questions about suicide, how to persuade a person to get help and how to refer an individual to the right resources. Registration required. Call 704-467-3861.
Health and Wellness: 3 p.m. Aug. 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for a good quality of life which includes spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required at least two business days prior. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Brain Fit: 1 p.m. Aug. 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Rockingham County Community Partners: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Work group is composed of representatives from DSS, DJJ, Public Health, law enforcement and NAMI along with behavioral health agency representatives to address specific behavioral health needs of the residents of Rockingham County, including those identified by the Suicide Task Force. Open to the public. Come have a voice in your community. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Prevention 101: 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Information on defining what opiods are, exploring signs and symptoms, and the effects on the body and brain. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, RCS District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. No work session. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
TUESDAY
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
WEDNESDAY
Teen Club Meeting: 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Scavenger Hunt and trivia. 336-548-6553.
THURSDAY
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
UPCOMING
Eden City Council: 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. 336-623-2110.
Rockingham County Amateur Radio Club: 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Salvation Army Building, 708 Barnes St., Reidsville. For operators and anyone interested in becoming an operator. www.n4iv.org.
Rockingham County Democratic Party: 7 p.m. Aug. 22, Rockingham Community College, Advanced Technologies Building, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Email: rcdp.nc@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Child Custody, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 13, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina child custody law via video conference. Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Divorce, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 15, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina divorce law via video conference. Learn the guidelines and paperwork requirements for what is known as a “simple divorce.” Question and answer session with a licensed attorney follows video. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
UPCOMING
Upward to Financial Stability: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 19, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the basic principles of money, why its important, how we get it, how we create good money habits and how money management skills help us reach our goals for financial stability. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Legal Aid Clinic: Tenant Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 22, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Legal Aid of North Carolina will educate you, explain your legal rights as a tenant, and empower you on what to do if your landlord isn’t making repairs. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Madison Mayodan Recreation Youth Soccer Registration: through Aug. 23, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Evaluation Aug. 24. Coaches will draft players from evaluation. Practice starts Aug. 26. Games will be played on Saturdays. First game Saturday, Sept. 7. Costs: $25 in town fee. $40 out town fee. $20 uniform fee. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
Madison Mayodan Recreation Youth Volleyball Registration: through Aug. 23, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Divisions Elementary and Middle School. Evaluation Aug. 26 and 27. Coaches will draft players from evaluation. Practice starts Sept. 2. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays. First games week of Sept. 16. Costs: $25 in town fee. $40 out town fee. $10 uniform fee. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.
Madison Mayodan Recreation Adult Coed Kickball Registration: through Aug. 24, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Interest meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 29. Games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning the week of Sept. 9. Costs: $25. 336-548-2789 or visit www.m-mrec.org.