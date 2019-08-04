MONDAY
Jammin’ @ the Library: 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 5, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Prizes. 336-548-6553.
WEDNESDAY
Hiring Event: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7, Reidsville Goodwill Career Center, 1551 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Triad Goodwill has immediate openings for shift supervisors and entry level cashiers. Jobs offer competitive wages, flexible hours, benefits and paid vacation time and advancement opportunities. Information: 336-637-1010.
Fundamentals of Painting with Charles Hill Workshop: 2-5 p.m. Aug. 7, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Practice the basics of painting techniques, brush use, color and composition development through completing a seascape. Supplies provided. Guests may bring drinks, snacks or dinner. $30 members. $35 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Dan River Natural Resource Trustees Seek Public Comment on Restoration Plan and Environmental Assessment: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7, Eden City Hall, 308 E. Stadium Drive. Dan River Natural Resource Trustees are seeking public input on the draft restoration plan and projects to restore damaged natural resources or replace resource services lost as a result of the coal ash spill. The draft restoration plan will be on display and the trustees will answer questions about the projects identified in their draft.
THURSDAY
Eden Parks & Recreation Football Cheerleading Program Registration: First practice Aug. 8. Ages 5-12 years old welcome. Registration forms available at the Parks & Recreation office at Eden City Hall, Bridge Street or Mill Avenue Recreation Centers. Copy of birth certificate required. Information: 336-623-2110, ext. 3030.
Transformers Movies @ the Library: noon-closing Aug. 8, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Popcorn and beverages provided. 336-548-6553.
RCTA Tennis Clinic: 5:30 or 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 N. Bridge St., Eden. High-school players 5:30-7 p.m. Adults 7-8:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. $10. Space is limited so register now to reserve your spot. RCTennisAssocation@gmail.com www.Rockingham.usta.com.
The Rockingham County Social: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Sponsored by The ARC of Rockingham County, Inc. Dance provides an opportunity for fellowship, fun, food music and dancing for individuals with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities, their families, friends, interested citizens and professionals in the I/DD field.
FRIDAY
Snow Cone Social: 1 p.m. Aug. 9 and 30, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Cool off this summer and have snow cones with friends. Free. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover @ the Library: Aug. 9 and 10, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, McMichael Community Room, 611 Burton St., Madison. Read a story to your stuffed animal 3-5 p.m. Aug. 9 and leave them overnight to play. Come back 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and share story time, watch a slide show and enjoy juice muffins and donuts. 336-548-6553.
Second Downtown Fridays: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9, downtown Reidsville. Presented by Reidsville Downtown Corporation and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce. Event will feature classic cars and trucks, family activities, music at Mural Park, food and more. Free admission. Event occurs 2nd Friday monthly.
Movies at Market Square: dusk (about 9:15 p.m.) Aug. 9, Market Square, corner of Scales and Settle Streets, Reidsville. Showing The Wizard of Oz. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Free.
SATURDAY
Downtown Reidsville Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 10, Settle Street, downtown Reidsville. Cooking demonstrations with Deborah Crumpton from Running Pine Herb Farm, music, bounce house for kids 9-12, free face painting, games and giveaways. Double your EBT/Snap up t $20 a day. Support your local economy.
Madison-Mayodan Rotary Forty-Third Annual Invitational Best Ball Golf Tournament: Aug. 10 and 11, Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Two man best ball. Play will be thirty six holes better ball stroke play in flights. First round qualifies for flighting in the final round. Sandbagging rule in effect. $100 per player, $200 per team. Entry fee considered donation to Rotary Charities. Cart fee extra. Prizes. Registration and information: John Budwine, 336-427-0950, Bob Shelton, 336-548-6627 or call the golf shop at 336-427-0950.
Mis-Snake Identity: 1 p.m. Aug. 10, Mayo River State Park, 500 Old Mayo Park Road, Mayodan. Join a park ranger as we learn about the snakes we sometimes misidentify. Meet at the park office. Information: call 336-427-2530. www.ncparks.gov.
UPCOMING
Artspiration: Senior Studio: 10 a.m. Aug. 13, 20 and 27, Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave., Martinsville, Va. Self-guided art studio time for seniors. Free to members. $5 non-members. Information: 276-632-3221 or visit PiedmontArts.org.
Senior Bingo: 1 p.m. Aug. 15, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Bring $1 to play. 336-349-1088.
Pickle Ball Beginners Clinic: Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the senior center if you would like to learn how to play. Carla Huffman, 336-627-4711.
TUESDAY
Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Training: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 8, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Discover your own simple, safe Wellness Tools, develop a list of things to do every day to stay well, identify upsetting events and early warning signs, develop action plans for responding, and develop a Crisis Plan or Advance Directive. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Health and Wellness: 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and 20, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. Physical and emotional wellness are necessary for a good quality of life which includes spiritual, social and financial wellness. Registration required at least two business days prior. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
WEDNESDAY
Brain Fit: 1 p.m. Aug. 7 and 21, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Learn the ways to keep your mind stimulated and healthy. Email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org. or call 336-778-3659.
Self-care Activity: DIY Manicure/Art Therapy, 2 p.m. Aug. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Suite C, Eden. DIY Hand scrubs, manicure, simple crafts, puzzles and more. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
Exploring Relaxation Techniques: 3-4 p.m. Aug. 7, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Explore different ways to assist in increasing relaxation including gardening, crafts, exploring music, and breathing techniques. Material provided. Free. Registration required. Information: 336-778-3659 or email triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org.
Free Smoking Cessation Class: 4-5 p.m. Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center, 725 Ayersville Road, Madison. Each participant will receive a $10 gift card upon completion of each class and boxes of stop smoking aid gum upon completion of the program. 336-427-4357, email: info@bljcancerfund.org. bljcancerfund.org.
MONDAY
Rockingham County Board of Commissioners: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Madison Town Hall, 120 N. Market St., Madison and Aug. 19, Commissioner’s Chambers, second floor, Rockingham County Governmental Center, 371 N.C. 65, Wentworth. “Public Hearings” 3rd Monday monthly. 336-342-8102.
TUESDAY
Stoneville Town Council: 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Stoneville Town Hall, 101 Smith St. 336-573-9393.
Wentworth Town Council: 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Wentworth Town Hall, 124 Peach Tree Road. 336-342-6288.
THURSDAY
Two Rivers Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. Aug. 8, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Share your talent. 336-627-4711.
Madison Board of Alderman: 6 p.m. Aug. 8, Madison Municipal Building, 120 N. Market St. 336-427-0221.
Pfc. Jerry L. McKinney Marine Corps League Group: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Rockingham County Agriculture Center, 525 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Joe Zanetti, 336-623-6779.
SATURDAY
Daughters of the American Revolution: William Bethell Chapter Meeting, 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, N.C. 65, Wentworth. Mary Barret, 336-623-5415 or visit DAR.org.
UPCOMING
Rockingham County Board of Education: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, RCS District Office, 511 Harrington Hwy., Eden. No work session. Policy Committee meets at 5 p.m. Both meetings open to public. 336-627-2600.
Mayodan Town Council: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Mayodan Municipal Building, 210 W. Main St. 336-427-0241.
Reidsville City Council: 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Reidsville City Hall, 230 W. Morehead St. 336-349-1034.
Mayodan Lions Club: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Lions Club Building, 208 W. Main St. Meetings start with covered dish meal. Information: Ricky Martin, 336-949-4248.
Wentworth Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Rockingham County Cooperative Extension Office, 525 N.C. 65, Reidsville. Information: Mary Jo Boswell, 336-342-4346.
Teen Club Meeting: 4 p.m. Aug. 14, Madison-Mayodan Public Library, 611 Burton St., Madison. Scavenger Hunt and trivia. 336-548-6553.
Eden ABC Board Meeting: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15, Eden ABC Store, 318 N. Pierce St. 336-627-8300.
TUESDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Expungement, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 6, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will provide detailed information about North Carolina’s expunction law and to help participants determine if they are eligible to have one or more charges removed from their records. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.
THURSDAY
Legal Aid Clinic: Employee Rights, 2:30-4 p.m. Aug. 8, Rockingham Wellness Center, 509 S. Van Buren Road, Eden. Presented by Legal Aid of North Carolina, event will educate workers about their rights as employees under North Carolina and Federal law. Registration required. Email: triadwellnessteam@cardinalinnovations.org or call 336-778-3659.