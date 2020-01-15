Parades, lots of Day of Service projects and guest speakers will help the community honor the legacy of the Rev. Marin Luther King Jr. Here’s a look at some offerings:
Jan. 17MLK Shabbat Service: 7:30 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Inspirational music. Featuring Rev. Darryl Warren Aaron of Providence Baptist Church. 336-292-7899.
Jan. 18Fifth Annual MLK Career Fair: 1-4 p.m., United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Co-sponsored by the Volunteer Center and Triad Goodwill. 336-275-9801.
Day of Service: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNCG, Elliott University Center. 336-256-8506, e_lumens@uncg.edu.
Film Screening — “King: A Filmed Record . . . Montgomery to Memphis”: 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Documentary. Free. 336-274-9199.
High Point Parade: 1-4 p.m., from the intersection of Green and Meredith streets to East Green and Park Streets, High Point. Rain or shine. 336-434-4000.
I Am A Queen Hosts 10th Annual Winter Drive for the Homeless: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Bring winter gear and personal hygiene products to support homeless women, men and children served by the YWCA Greensboro. 336-638-1315, info@iamaqueen.org or www.IAmAQueen.org.
Jan. 19
High Point NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet: 4 p.m., Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. Elder Hanna Broome and Pastor Kendal McBroom. $40. www.eventbrite.com.
Church Service: 10:50 a.m., Elon First Baptist Church, 113 Lynn St., Elon. Lunch follows.
MLK Jr. Celebration: 3 p.m., United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 E. Market St., Greensboro. “Walking Together — Making the Dream Our Reality” with The Pulpit Forum and Greensboro NAACP. Speaker: Bishop Adrian Starks of World Victory Church. dlemitch@aol.com.
Day of Service: 2-5 p.m., Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. On-site service projects, nonprofit fair, community art project, kids area, scavenger hunt and student performances. Southwest Guilford Elementary students perform, 4:05 p.m. Lauren Forbis, 336-378-5036.
Inaugural MLK Ball Tournament: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jackson Middle School, 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro. $100. In partnership with Punch4Pounds Kids and Voice of the Struggle. Proceeds will help fund Gang Prevention and Mentoring Center of Greensboro. mlkbballtourney.eventbrite.com.
Jan. 20
15th Annual MLK Jr. Interfaith Worship Service: noon-3 p.m., Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Guest preacher: Rev. Hanna Broome of the NC Poor People’s Campaign and Dunn-Lillington District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. www.eventbrite.com.
MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast: 7:30 a.m., Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Keynote speaker: Lynch Hunt, transformation specialist, life coach and owner of AWOL fitness. Performers include the Grimsley High choir, The Poetry Project and Ron Tuck. $20. No tickets sold at the door. Purchase at Human Relations Department, Room 141, Plaza Level, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Doors open, 7 a.m. Marion Davis, 336-373-2038.
Parade: 11 a.m. Jan. 20, starts at Benbow Professional Building, 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and ends at Gorrell Street, Greensboro.
Day of Service: Jan. 20, International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Bring canned food items for the Greensboro Urban Ministry. 336-274-9199.
Day of Service: Twenty-eight service projects organized by High Point University will take place. Registration deadline is Jan. 15. www.highpoint.edu.
Chapel Service: 11 a.m., High Point University, Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Open to the public. Keynote speaker: Rev. Michael A. Wolrond.
Breakfast and Oratorical Contest: 8-10 a.m., High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point. $15. www.highpoint.edu.
High Point and Vicinity Ministers Conference, MLK Service: 6-8:30 p.m., Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. With Rev. Michael A. Walrond Jr.
King in the Wilderness: 1-3:30 p.m., Guilford College, King Hall 123, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Unearths new perspective into King’s character, his doctrine and internal struggles. Doughnuts and coffee. iec@guilford.edu.
Film Screening — “King: A Filmed Record . . . Montgomery to Memphis”: 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. 336-274-9199.
Jan. 22
UNCG and N.C. A&T Joint Commemorative Program: 7 p.m., Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St., Greensboro. Speaker: Natalie Warne. Theme: “Reflect to Envision: 2020.” Performances by A&T jazz ensemble and fellowship gospel choir. Winner of A&T MLK Oratory Contest and UNCG’s MLK Service Award recipient will also be announced. Free.
