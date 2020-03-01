MONDAY
Beginner Line Dance: 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Bocce: 1 p.m. Mondays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Cardio/Weight Class: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Hand & Foot Cards: 12:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Carolina Girls Line Dance Group: 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Cornhole: 1 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Exercise: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Fitness Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Weds., Fridays and 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon. and Thurs., RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free for 55+ years of age. 336-349-1088.
Geri-Fit Strength: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Hi-Lo Core Exercise Class: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
Line Dance for Fun: 11:15 a.m. Mondays, Bridge Street Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Painting Class: 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Pickleball: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Mill Avenue Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Free. 336-627-4711.
Pickleball: 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Pickleball: 1 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
TUESDAY
Advanced Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Participants must have completed 16 hours of instruction. 336-349-1088.
Canasta, Hand Foot and Elbow: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Chair Exercise: 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Domestic Violence Support Group: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Friends Club: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Lunch outing 11:30 a.m. every fourth Tuesday monthly. Fun and fellowship. 336-627-4711.
Hand, Foot and Elbow: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Phase 10 Card Games: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Reidsville Kickers Line Dance Group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Shag: 6:30 p.m. (intermediate)and 7:30 p.m. (beginner) Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $8 per class or $32 per month. 336-548-2789.
Staying Strong Exercise Class: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Yoga: 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
WEDNESDAY
Bible Study Class: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Blind Support: 10:30 a.m. 2nd Wednesdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Computer Classes: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Quilting: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Rook: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Rook: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Tai Chi for Beginners: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. News session starts Sept. 4. 336-349-1088.
Watercolor: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
THURSDAY
Bingo: 1 p.m. third Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Bocce: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Bridge: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Bridge: 1-5 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Legal Aid: 10 a.m. 2nd Thursday monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call for an appointment. 336-627-4711.
Legal Aid Service: 1 p.m. second Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Mah Jong: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the center for details; schedule may vary. 336-627-4711.
Senior Citizens Club: meets 1st and 3rd Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Thai Chi for Arthritis/Stretch: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Paint with Louise: 10 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. $6 per class. Information: 336-627-4711.
Quilt Guild: 1 p.m. 2nd Thursday monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
FRIDAY
Breakfast Club: 9 a.m. 1st Friday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Social interaction, speakers, and delicious breakfast. Sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Rotary. 336-548-2789.
Craft Time: 1 p.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Bring your own craft or work on one we have. Information: 336-627-4711.
Jewelry Making: 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Phase 10: 10 a.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.