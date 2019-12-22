MONDAY

Billiards: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $1 per game. 336-548-2789.

Cardio/Weight Class: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Cards: 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.

Carolina Girls Line Dance Group: 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Cornhole: 1 p.m. Mondays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.

Exercise: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.

Fitness Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Weds., Fridays and 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon. and Thurs., RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free for 55+ years of age. 336-349-1088.

Geri-Fit Strength: 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.

TUESDAY

Advanced Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Participants must have completed 16 hours of instruction. 336-349-1088.

Canasta, Hand Foot and Elbow: 4-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Chair Exercise: 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.

Crochet Class: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Domestic Violence Support Group: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Friends Club: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Lunch outing 11:30 a.m. every fourth Tuesday monthly. Fun and fellowship. 336-627-4711.

WEDNESDAY

Bible Study Class: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Blind Support: 10:30 a.m. 2nd Wednesdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m. 2nd Wednesday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Provided by ADTS nurse. 336-548-2789.

Bridge: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.

Hand and Foot Card Games: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.

Quilting: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

THURSDAY

Bocce: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.

Duplicated Bridge: 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Legal Aid: 10 a.m. 2nd Thursday monthly, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call for an appointment. 336-627-4711.

Legal Aid Service: 1 p.m. second Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.

Mah Jong: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the center for details; schedule may vary. 336-627-4711.

FRIDAY

Breakfast Club: 9 a.m. 1st Friday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Social interaction, speakers, and delicious breakfast. Sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Rotary. 336-548-2789.

Craft Time: 1 p.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Bring your own craft or work on one we have. Information: 336-627-4711.

Jewelry Making: 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.

Phase 10: 10 a.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.

