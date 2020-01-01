MONDAY
Billiards: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $1 per game. 336-548-2789.
Cardio/Weight Class: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Cards: 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Carolina Girls Line Dance Group: 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 1 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Fitness Center: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues., Weds., Fridays and 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon. and Thurs., RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Free for 55+ years of age. 336-349-1088.
Geri-Fit Strength: 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Hi-Lo Core Exercise Class: 9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
Line Dancing: 10 a.m. Mondays, Center for Active Retirement Annex, 164 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. Registration: 336-637-8428.
Meals with Friends: 11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. A well-balanced lunch and socialization. Provided by ADTA. Preregistration paperwork required. 336-548-2789
Painting Class: 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Pickleball: 8:30-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Mill Avenue Recreation Center, Eden. Presented by Garden of Eden Senior Center. Free. 336-627-4711.
Pickleball: 9-11 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Pickleball: 1 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Senior Aerobics: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Center for Active Retirement, lower level, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. Free. 336-637-8428.
Senior Exercise Class: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Sit-down or standup class using resistance bands, balls and hand-held weights. 336-627-4711.
Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Information for beneficiaries and caregivers about Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Part D insurance. Call June for an appointment, 336-349-1088.
Senior Tap Dancing: 2 p.m. Mondays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $30 per month. 336-548-2789.
SilverSneakers Yoga: 8 a.m. Mondays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
Uno: 11 a.m.-noon Mondays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
TUESDAY
Advanced Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Participants must have completed 16 hours of instruction. 336-349-1088.
Bingo: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Center for Active Retirement Annex, 164 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Canasta: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Chair Exercise: 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Coloring to De-stress: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Crochet Class: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Friends Club: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Lunch outing every fourth Tuesday monthly. Fun and fellowship. 336-627-4711.
Hand and Foot: 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Hand Foot and Elbow: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Journaling Now: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Phase 10 Card Games: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Reidsville Kickers Line Dance Group: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Rook: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. Looking for new players. 336-637-8428.
Shag: 6:30 p.m. (intermediate)and 7:30 p.m. (beginner) Tuesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $8 per class or $32 per month. 336-548-2789.
Staying Strong Exercise Class: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Zumba: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
WEDNESDAY
Bible Study Class: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Blind Support: 10:30 a.m. 2nd Wednesdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m. 2nd Wednesday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Provided by ADTS nurse. 336-548-2789.
Bridge: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Hand and Foot Card Games: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Noodle Ball: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Rook: 12:45-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. 336-627-4711.
Rook: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Tai Chi for Beginners: 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Watercolor Class: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. $6 per class. Information: 336-627-4711.
THURSDAY
Computer Class: 9-noon Thursdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Duplicated Bridge: 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Legal Aide Service: 1 p.m. second Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Mah Jong: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the center for details; schedule may vary. 336-627-4711.
Pilates Interval Performance/PIP 30: 5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
Smart Phone Tutoring: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Thai Chi for Arthritis/Stretch: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Watercolor, Oil, Pastels or Acrylic Paint Class: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. $6 per class. Information: 336-627-4711.
Wii Bowling: 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
FRIDAY
Breakfast Club: 9 a.m. 1st Friday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Social interaction, speakers, and delicious breakfast. Sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Rotary. 336-548-2789.
Quilting: 9 a.m. Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Mahjong: 11 a.m.-noon Fridays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Craft Time: 1 p.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Bring your own craft or work on one we have. Information: 336-627-4711.
Jewelry Making: 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Phase 10: 10 a.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
