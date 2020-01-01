MONDAY
Billiards: 9-11 a.m. Monday-Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $1 per game. 336-548-2789.
Cardio/Weight Class: 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Cards: 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
TUESDAY
Advanced Tai Chi: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. Participants must have completed 16 hours of instruction. 336-349-1088.
Bingo: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Center for Active Retirement Annex, 164 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Canasta: 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
WEDNESDAY
Bible Study Class: 10 a.m. Wednesdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Blind Support: 10:30 a.m. 2nd Wednesdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Blood Pressure Checks: 11 a.m. 2nd Wednesday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Provided by ADTS nurse. 336-548-2789.
Bridge: 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
Hand and Foot Card Games: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Free. 336-548-2789.
THURSDAY
Computer Class: 9-noon Thursdays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Duplicated Bridge: 1-4 p.m. Thursdays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Legal Aide Service: 1 p.m. second Thursdays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. By appointment only, call 877-579-7562. Information: 336-349-1088.
Mah Jong: 11 a.m. Thursdays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Call the center for details; schedule may vary. 336-627-4711.
Pilates Interval Performance/PIP 30: 5:15-5:45 p.m. Thursdays, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. $3 per class or free with SilverSneakers and Silver & Fit participants. 336-548-2789.
FRIDAY
Breakfast Club: 9 a.m. 1st Friday monthly, Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Social interaction, speakers, and delicious breakfast. Sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Rotary. 336-548-2789.
Quilting: 9 a.m. Fridays, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Mahjong: 11 a.m.-noon Fridays, Center for Active Retirement, 141 Tyre Dodson Road, Wentworth. 336-637-8428.
Craft Time: 1 p.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Bring your own craft or work on one we have. Information: 336-627-4711.
Jewelry Making: 1 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays monthly, RCARE, 102 N. Washington Ave., Reidsville. 336-349-1088.
Phase 10: 10 a.m. Fridays, Garden of Eden Senior Center, 508 Orchard Drive, Eden. Information: 336-627-4711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.