Key
GB — Greensboro
HP — High Point
JT — Jamestown
KV — Kernersville
FUNDRAISERS
Events
Drugs Did This: 7 p.m. Feb. 25, Ramseur Municipal Building, 724 Liberty St. Free. Two Randolph County residents will share their personal experiences with substance abuse and addiction. 336-465-1431.
Kids’ Consignment Sale: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 28 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 29 (some items half price), St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. www.stpaulkidssale.com.
#BLACKMINDSMATTER Benefit Fashion Show: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Develop Coworking, 2011 Golden Gate Drive, GB. Benefits Oasis iOS, an online outlet providing safe spaces for African Americans and people of color to discuss mental health. Fashion, live music, performers. $10-$15. www.private-oasis.com.
Girl Scout Troop #02983 Fantasy Family Dance: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 29, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. Dance, pizza, photo booth, magical escape rooms, face painting and more. All ages welcome. http://bit.ly/troop02983 or fantasyfamilydance@gmail.com.
Black Suit Initiative’s The Grand Entrance: 6:45-8 p.m. Feb. 29, The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive, GB. Charitable fashion show. Special guest: Lendrell Martin, New York fashion designer. $25. www.blacksuit.org.
NC AIDS Action Network and the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Host HIV/AIDS Awareness Event: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. $35. Music, HIV awareness, short play performances, food and more. Charitable donations to benefit the work of the network will also be collected during the event. 305-588-4373.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Community Forum on Topics of Safety and Security in Places of Worship: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 W., GB. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Will include training for faith leaders on ways to mitigate violent threats and responses to violent crises. 336-641-3378 or jpage0@guilfordcountync.gov.
Greensboro Symphony Concert — Farewell Symphony: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, High Point University’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Limited number of complimentary tickets available. 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
Concert: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Greensboro College’s Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel. Woodwind Ensemble selections will include “Theme from ‘Mission Impossible’,” “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” and “Gypsy Rondo.” The Men’s Ensemble will sing “Poor Man Laz’rus,” “You Are the New Day” and “I See the Heaven’s Glories Shine.” Free. 336-272-7102, Ext. 5281.
“GC Live!”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Greensboro College’s Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in Odell Building on campus. Free. Jazz Ensemble will perform American standards, joined on several numbers by student vocalists and dancers from the college’s music, theatre and dance programs. 336-272-7102, Ext. 5456.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp Fair: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 28, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. www.greensboro-nc.gov/summercamps.
Sadie Hawkins Eve Dance: 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. The Fabulous Flashbacks will perform. $10. highpointarts.org.
Black History Month
Black History Month Event: 11 a.m. Feb. 23, The Galilee Pentecostal Holiness Church, 224 Pennsylvania Ave., Reidsville. Speaker: Mable Springfield Scott. Wear African attire.
Community Presentation — 1887 Lynching of Eugene Hairston: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24, Guilford College, Gilmer Room, Cafeteria, Founders Hall. Optional dinner, $11 plus tax. Co-sponsored by Greensboro Remembrance Project. 336-316-2433.
House of Straight/Cis Privilege Guided Tours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24-26, Guilford College. Arrange tour with Brian Thomas at bthomas6@guilford.edu. King Hall First Floor. 336-316-2433.
Katie Snuggs Talk: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Snuggs, the first African American woman elected to the city council, was a leader in integration struggles in Asheboro in the 1960s. She was arrested for participating in sit-ins in February, 1964. Rescheduled from Feb. 20. 336-318-6803.
Remembering American History — Red, Black and White: 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Greensboro Project Space, 219 W. Lewis St., GB. The Clarice Young Project will celebrate Black History Month with a remembrance of the stories of forgotten people. See a variety of performances by people including Francine E. Ott, Clarice Young and UNCG students. greensboroprojectspace@gmail.com.
Food for Thought Taster-Talk: noon-2 p.m. Feb. 29, Museum and Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. 65, Wentworth. Multicultural and multi-generational program. Explore and reveal some intriguing, hidden histories through the undoubtedly universal narrative that is food with the focus on barbecue. Free. 336-634-4949 or www.themarconline.org.
Bright Star Touring Theatre Performs “Freedom Songs”: 11 a.m. Feb. 29, Little Red Schoolhouse at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Suitable for adults and youth who are in the third grade or older. 336-883-3022.
Bright Star Touring Theatre Performs “African Folktales”: 1 p.m. Feb. 29, High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. Best appreciated by students in pre-K through fifth grades. Will bring to life the vastness of the African landscape and a variety of clever animals. 336-883-3022.
BLOOD DRIVES
Red Cross at the Nussbaum Blood Center, 1501 Yanceyville St., GB. Hours and days of operation for whole blood and platelet donations: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Drives
2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Kernersville Wesleyan Church/Family Life Center, 930 N. Main St., KV.
1-5 p.m. Feb. 25, N.C. A&T’s Student Health Center, 1601 E. Market St., GB.
3-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Colfax Fire Department, 9414 W. Market St., Colfax.
2:30-7 p.m. Feb. 26, Greensboro Elks Lodge, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, GB.
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 27, YMCA, 1113 W. Mountain St., KV.
2-6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Road, HP.
2:30-7 p.m. March 2, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., KV. 336-996-7888 or www.redcrossblood.org. Sponsor code: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
CLASSES
Project Management Professional Certification: 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 25-May 9, Greensboro College. $1,788. Register. http://empowerweb.greensboro.edu/community.
Housing Authority of the City of High Point’s Landlord Seminar: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, 500 E. Russell Ave., HP. Learn about Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program in High Point. 336-887-2661.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Citizen Academy: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 27-April 16, 400 W. Washington St., GB. Designed for Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office’s internal processes. MCPL J.A. Page, 336-641-3378 or jpage0@guilfordcountync.gov.
Surviving Spouses and Dependents of Veterans: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 29, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave., GB. Discussion of benefits and services for veterans and their family members. 336-340-5454.
Parkinson’s and the Arts: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Free program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance, art, music, drama and improv comedy as therapy. 336-373-2547 or music@greensboro-nc.gov.
Crochet Classes: 10 a.m. Mondays and 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Stitch Point, 1614-C W. Friendly Ave., GB. $25 for four classes. Multiple knitting classes are offered as well. 336-272-2032.
Family Heritage Workshops: 3 or 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays; 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays; and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Gifts and Company Shop, 120 W. Lexington Ave., HP. Prepare printed, bound editions of family memories, recipes, etc. $20. 336-847-7892.
Healing Touch Clinic: Feb. 26, West Market United Methodist Church, 301 W. Market St., GB. Appointments available at 5:30, 6:30 or 7:30 p.m. Relieves pain, eases stress, assists in eliminating toxins. Love offerings accepted. Lundee Amos, 336-706-1048 or Lundeeht@gmail.com.
Hirsch Wellness Network: Offers a variety of art and yoga classes for cancer patients in treatment, survivors, caregivers and family members. www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
InSpire Meditation: noon Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., GB. Relax, refresh, enlighten. 336-275-6403.
Oil Painting Classes with Peggy Barnes: 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA of High Point, 112 Gatewood Ave. $100, members; $125, non-members. 336-882-4126.
ShepNet Computer Center for Seniors: managed by Shepherd’s Center volunteers, small classes on multiple topics, low cost for people 50 and older.Classes listed at http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html. For brochure, call 336-378-0766. Volunteers always needed, info@shepctrg.org.
Theatre Art Galleries: 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Ongoing classes. 336-878-7850 or www.tagart.org.
Turbo Kick: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Combines group exercise and martial arts. $10 per class or $30 per month. 336-882-4126.
GARDEN
Container Edibles — Growing Herbs and Vegetables in Pots: noon Feb. 26, McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave, GB. Learn best techniques for planning, location, tending and timing. Register. 336-641-2400 or lauren_taubert@ncsu.edu.
Beautiful and Sustainable Lawns: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Kathleen Clay Edwards Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB; and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Cooperative Extension, 3309 Burlington Road, GB. Establish a healthy stand of grass with advance planning and good management while minimizing weeds and diseases. Register. lauren_taubert@ncsu.edu.
Guilford County Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardener Program: Offering four grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for new community gardens. Application deadline: March 2. 336-641-2400 or http://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant.
Guilford Horticultural Society’s 35th Symposium, All You Need to Know: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 7, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Gardens, 215 S. Main St., KV. Speakers, vendors, lunch, door prizes. $50-$55. Register. www.guilfordhorticulturalsociety.org/symposium.
Evolving Styles and Trends in Floral Designs: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 28, Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive, GB. $50. Register by March 10. With Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs. Linda Taft, 336-558-5959 or gcgc.laura.dowling.event@gmail.com.
Triad Daylily Fans and Garden Club: 2-4 p.m. first Sunday, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave., GB. March 1: Christina Larson, past president of Greensboro Horticultural Society, will talk about gardening in the changing climate. Third annual Daylily Flower and Design Show, June 27. 336-456-4509 or https://triadnc.weebly.com/.
HOME
Architectural Salvage of Greensboro: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment, 1028-B Huffman St., GB. Retail sale of architectural items salvaged from homes by volunteers of Preservation Greensboro. 336-389-9118 or asg@blandwood.org.
Household Hazardous-Waste Collection Center: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Ecoflo, 2750 Patterson St., GB. 336-373-7971 or www.greensboro-nc.gov/HHW.
Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7, May 2, 1401 E. Martin Luther King Drive, HP. Bring items such as aerosols, batteries, antifreeze, brake fluid, pool chemicals, etc. 336-883-3681.
RECREATION
Bingo: 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Garden Moose Lodge, 1800 New Garden Road, GB. Early birds, 6:30 p.m. Nonsmoking, full concessions. ATM onsite. 336-294-0383 or newgardenmoose@triad.rr.com.
Free Community Yoga: 2 p.m. Sundays, Atvara Hot Yoga Lounge, 778-D Park Centre Drive, KV. 336-996-9642.
Gate City Horizons Jazz Band: 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Gate City Horizons Concert Band: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, The Music Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB, GB. Jennifer Hance, 336-373-2549.
Greensboro Woodcarvers: 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. All experience levels invited. Free instruction provided to new carvers. 336-285-5796 or donsjensen@triad.rr.com.
Heart of the Triad Choral Society: 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, September-May, Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., KV. Presents concerts and performs for various events throughout the year. No previous musical knowledge is necessary. $20-$60. www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Karate Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, GB; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, GB; 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB; and 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. With Bill Osterholt of Greensboro Karate Institute. For all ages. $50 a month. 336-209-9051 or http://greensborokarateinstitute.weebly.com/.
Line Dancing Classes: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $5 per class. 336-883-3506.
Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Four free outdoor (primarily hiking, but also biking and kayaking) outings each week. Annual membership, $20, includes year-long receipt of a bi-monthly newsletter by mail and email. https://piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org/.
Rock Steady Boxing Classes for Parkinson’s: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Mondays and noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, PurEnergy Fitness Center, 1905 Ashwood Court, GB. $20 per class. 336-282-4200 or www.julieluther.com.
Scottish Country Dancing: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays during school year, Guilford Grange, 4920 Guilford School Road, GB. $25 per semester, first time free, no partner necessary. 336-282-6507, 336-725-2760 or gsoscds.org.
Stepping Out of Line!” Beginner’s Line Dancing Classes: 12:45-1:45 p.m. Thursdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per person, per class. 336-883-3407.
TaiRoGa: 6:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Smith Recreation Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. Free for ages 18 and older. Sample tai chi, moderate aerobics and yoga in one hour. 336-373-7564.
Winter Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, Room 203. All levels yoga class taught by rotating teachers from Greensboro Downtown Yoga. Bring a mat. 336-373-7533.
Yoga at the Ballet: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Mondays, Greensboro Ballet, Cultural Arts Center, 200 N. Davie St. Slow, mindful class suitable for all ages and abilities, with clear instruction for new yogis. Modifications available. Drop-ins welcome. $10. 336-643-8490 or 336-202-8513.
Zumba Classes: 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, HP. $5 per class drop-in fee. Special pricing packages: $20 for five classes, $30 for 10 classes, $50 for 20 classes. 336-883-3407.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. $3 per class. 336-883-3506.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road., HP. $5 per class, 10-class “punch card” available for $40. 336-883-3508.
Zumba Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and every other Thursday, 2227 Pinecroft Road, GB. With certified Zumba instructor. $2, 18 and older; $1, 17 and younger. Erica, 336-272-4463.
REUNIONS
Schools
Greensboro Senior, Class of 1957: 9 a.m. second Fridays, Golden Corral, 4404 Landview Drive, GB. Keith Olson, 336-288-2304 or jkolson@triad.rr.com.
N.C. A&T Alumni Association: Seeking class coordinators for all class years ending in 5s and 0s. alumni@ncat.edu.
Page High, Class of 1970: Oct. 3, Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Submit email addresses for classmates and any other pertinent information to Pagehigh1970@gmail.com.
SENIORS
Registration for the Alamance/Burlington Senior Games and SilverArts Competition: Open through Feb. 28. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/Seniors.
Let’s So Seniors Tuesday Talk: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 S. Greene St. Speaker: Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. For adults 50 and older. letsgosrs@gmail.com.
ShepNet, variety of computer classes throughout the year, Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro. Organization also offers fun and educational trips throughout the year. 336-378-0766 or http://shepnetgreensboro.org/registration.html.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oakview Recreation Center, 503 James Road, HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. 336-883-3508.
Adding Health To Our Years (AHOY) Exercise Class: 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., HP. Ages 55 and older. Basic exercise class for older adults to improve health and fitness. This group also plans day trips to enjoy shopping, food, and fun getaways. 336-883-3506.
Creative Workshops: Creative Aging Network-NC at Bell House, 2400 Summit Ave., GB. Open to those who are aging (self-defined) as well as family and professional caregivers for the aging. $25, includes all the necessary supplies. 336-420-3916 or www.can-nc.org/classes-workshops.
Fitness Classes for Active and Aging Adults: Evergreens Lifestyle Center at Senior Resources of Guilford, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, lower level, GB. 55 years or better — AHOY, Tai Chi, Zumba Gold, chair yoga, better balance. Call or email to inquire for times and days. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237 or seniorcenter@senior-resources-guilford.org.
Happytones Senior Chorus: 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Roy B. Culler Senior Center of Excellence, 600 N. Hamilton St., HP. Ages 50 and older. No tryouts necessary. 336-706-2503.
Humana: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 1420 Westover Terrace, Suite C, GB. Offers a variety of health and wellness classes, activities and programs to Humana Medicare members and the community. 336-547-2701.
Outdoor Adventure Recreation: Weekly hikes and outdoor activities for ages 55 and older through Kernodle Senior Center. Typical hike, three miles. A medical form signed by a doctor and a waiver must be completed prior to participation in any SOAR activities. 336-222-5135 or www.BurlingtonNC.gov/SOAR.
Seniors’ Notebook Group: 2-4 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Sternberger Artists’ Center, 712 Summit Ave., GB. For writers 50 and older. June Willson Read, jwrnc@aol.com or Emily Izzell, eizzell@bellsouth.net.
Seniors’ Health Information Program: Assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans. Free counseling. Bob Boyd, Guilford County SHIIP Coordinator, 336-373-4816, Ext. 253.
Triad Senior Community Choir: 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. $20 fee includes T-shirt and future transportation to performances and activities. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237.
VETERANS
American Merchant Marine Veterans: seeks younger Merchant Mariner members and those interested to help preserve the traditions of Merchant Marine history and to help move into the future. 707-546-6349, saaren@sonic.net or www.ammv.us.
Guilford County Veterans Memorial memorial bricks, $250 each. www.gcveteransmemorial.org.
Honorably Discharged Veterans Needed for Honor Guard, provide complimentary military honors to veterans families. Fifty percent of honors in Guilford County. Transportation, uniforms and accessories furnished. Monthly meetings. Vern Sieg, 336-420-1697l or www.randolphcountyhonorguard.vpweb.com.
Coffee with Veterans: Various times and dates. With UNCG Alumni Association/Office of Alumni Engagement. 336-334-5696 or alumni@uncg.edu.
Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, seeks new members. www.nclegion.org. Bob Davis, 336-299-8281.
Gibsonville W.D. Hammer Post 2972 — Veterans of Foreign Wars, seeks new members. All military members, active, retired, Reserves and National Guard who have served in combat theaters are eligible. Spouses eligible to join auxiliary. John Marion, 336-449-4967.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Maj. Gen. George Stoneman, Camp No. 6. Actively seeking to recruit members throughout the central and western counties of North Carolina. 704-310-0382, robertalvincrum@gmail.com or www.suvcw.org and follow the link to North Carolina, then Stoneman Camp No. 6.
United American Patriots, 121-F Shield’s Park Drive, KV. Defends soldiers wrongly accused during combat. Corey Clagett, 336-497-5001.
Veterans Transportation Network, operating out of DAV Chapter 20: Needs volunteer drivers to transport veterans to the VA facilities in Durham, Kernersville and Salisbury. Betsy Carty, 336-706-8047 or betsycarty@att.net.
Vietnow Piedmont Chapter: 6-7 p.m. last Monday, Goodwill Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Open to men and women. Dennis L. Cave, 336-410-2511 or cavedl2511@gmail.com.
VITA
Free Tax Services: 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14, 218 W. Friendly Ave., GB. With AARP TaxAide volunteers and Elon law students. By appointment only. 336-252-8755 or www.elontaxapp.com.
WOMEN
Build Your Brand on Linked In: 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 27, Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave., GB. With Leslie M. Welch. Free head shots provided. Free. Register. 336-275-6090.
Commission on the Status of Women: 6 p.m. third Tuesdays, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Room 203, GB. 336-373-2489.
Women in Transition: 6-7 p.m. first Thursday, YWCA, 112 Gatewood Ave., HP. Child care provided, light meal served. Monthly theme, motivational speakers, women’s empowerment series. Networking opportunities and fellowship. 336-882-4126 or dblunder@ywcahp.com.
