Zion Williamson

The numbers: 6-7 | 275 pounds | F | Duke
Projection: No. 1
Buzz: Williamson is considered a transcendent talent, on the level of a LeBron James or Anthony Davis when they were drafted. He’s been considered the top overall pick since November and New Orleans won’t waste any time making him a Pelican on Thursday night. His mix of skill, athleticism and charisma will put him among the NBA’s elite from Day One.
Strengths: Williamson’s athleticism and size and have been well-documented, but they wouldn’t be nearly as effective without his footwork and body control. Despite being the size of a defensive lineman, Williamson operates in the lane like a point guard with tight spin moves, gets low and uses savvy footwork to create space. … Leaps over smaller, quicker defenders and beats bigger defenders with his agility. … Given the amount of defensive attention he commands, Williamson is in position to set teammates up for buckets and showed flashes as a good passer last season. … Outgoing, team-first guy in the locker room that will set a winning culture with the right attitude and 100 percent effort. … Offensive abilities are magnified by his effort as a help defender, picking up steals and blocking shot to create break opportunities.
Concerns: Has never added a consistent jumper to his arsenal, although he did show some potential after return from his knee injury, making 10 of 23 3-point attempts in the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Williamson’s shot occasionally comes out flat due to a flicking motion, rather than the more fluid release when he uses more of his lower body and bends his knees … Motor and aggressive approach as a shot-blocker can occasionally get him in foul trouble, picking up four or more fouls in six of Duke’s 33 games. … Will his body hold up over the grind of an 82-game season? Williamson plays full-speed every second he’s on the court and that could lead to some wear and tear over the seven-month season.