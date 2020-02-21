The season had seemingly skipped ahead to spring, with flowers and trees in full bloom, before Thursday’s snowfall arrived. Several of our readers captured that contradiction in their photos, including Teresa Audilet, who shared images of the same Lake Jeanette scene two weeks apart. See more reader snow photos at greensboro.com/gallery.
