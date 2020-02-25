SHOoTing:
Man hospitalized after incident in northwest Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man late Monday in the area of Pembroke Road and Battleground Avenue.
The man drove himself to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at 300 Green Valley Road, where officers were called about 11:50 p.m. Monday, police said Tuesday in a news release. Paramedics took the man, who was not identified, to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
No suspect information was available Tuesday morning, police said.
FURNISHED:
High Point Market to give public free tickets to concert
HIGH POINT — The spring High Point Market will kick off April 24 with a free concert by Fitz and The Tantrums at BB&T Point baseball stadium, the High Point Market Authority said Tuesday.
The concert is open to the community, unlike many market events, which are usually reserved for those attending the twice-annual furniture show.
Free tickets are now available and can be requested by anyone living in a Triad ZIP code, the release said. Up to six tickets can be reserved at one time on a first-come, first-served basis.
Market attendees get access to the concert with their spring furniture market pass.
ASSAULT:
Garner woman allegedly used bat to beat husband to death
GARNER — A 67-year-old woman is accused of beating her husband with a baseball bat, causing his death, police said Tuesday.
Harriett McNair Boykin was arrested Monday on an assault charge, news outlets reported. Police said they found Joey Keith Boykin, 58, seriously injured Sunday. Investigators said Harriett Boykin struck her husband multiple times in the head with a baseball bat. Joey Boykin later died at a hospital.
More charges may be filed, police said.
