GREENSBORO — Jenny Hansen and her mother, Dawn Riddle, never miss Ash Wednesday services.
“It reminds us of our humanity,” Dawn Riddle said. “Life is fleeting, from ashes we come and to ashes we will return.”
This year, they climbed out of their car to take part in an Ash Wednesday drive-through service at Centenary United Methodist Church on West Friendly Avenue. It’s the third year that Centenary has held the modern twist on a religious ceremony that dates back to Jesus Christ and the 40 days he was tempted by the devil, said the Rev. Kelley Groce, Centenary’s pastor.
Ashes from palm trees that were burned after Palm Sunday are rubbed in a crucifix symbol on the foreheads of those who want to demonstrate their faith, just as Hansen and Riddle do every year.
Groce said a woman returned Wednesday who had come to the religious ceremony last year.
“She was a cancer patient who could not be in crowds but still wanted to practice her faith,” Groce said. ”We prayed together. When she came back this year, she asked if I remembered her ‘because I have hair this year.’ ”
While many people stay in their cars to receive the ashes, Hansen and Riddle preferred interacting with the two ministers and a church member, Abbie Samuel, with whom they shared a brief prayer.
“It made it more personal, more private,” Riddle said. “We like it when we meet other people around town who have the ashes on their foreheads. It shows that we are all brothers and sisters in Christ. We have more in common than we have differences.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.