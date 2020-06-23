NHL
4:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Induction Announcement (NHL)
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.: Russian Cup, Shinnik Yaroslavl vs. Ural (ESPN2)
12:55 p.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
3:10 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Atalanta (ESPN)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)
4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Tennis)
