COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: USC-Upstate at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: Delaware State at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Princeton at Indiana (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Columbia at St. John’s (FS1)

7:30 p.m.: Cornell at Syracuse (ACC Network Extra)

8:30 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

9 p.m.: The Citadel at Illinois (Big Ten)

10 p.m.: Brigham Young at Boise State (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Fresno State (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Toledo at Notre Dame (ACC Network Extra)

Football

7:30 p.m.: Toledo at Buffalo (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Akron at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)

GOLF

2 a.m. Thursday: European, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Brooklyn (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Washington at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

Noon: Davis Cup, United States vs. Italy (FS2)

