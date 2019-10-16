COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: South Alabama at Troy (ESPN2)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Ala.-Birmingham at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ACC)

8 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Purdue at Nebraska (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)

GOLF

3 p.m.: LPGA, Senior Championship (Golf)

10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)

2 a.m. Thursday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)

MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington, if necessary (TBS)

8 p.m.: Houston at New York (FS1)

NBA PRESEASON

7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Atlanta at New York (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Carolina at San Jose (Fox Sports South)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments