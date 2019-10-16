COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: South Alabama at Troy (ESPN2)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Ala.-Birmingham at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (ACC)
8 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Purdue at Nebraska (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)
GOLF
3 p.m.: LPGA, Senior Championship (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, CJ Cup (Golf)
2 a.m. Thursday: LPGA, Buick Shanghai (Golf)
MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Washington, if necessary (TBS)
8 p.m.: Houston at New York (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Atlanta at New York (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Carolina at San Jose (Fox Sports South)
