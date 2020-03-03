COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at N.C. State (ACC)
3 p.m.: VCU at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Western Carolina (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Campbell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
3 p.m.: USC Upstate at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
MLB
Spring Training
1 p.m.: St. Louis vs. New York Mets (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Arizona (MLB)
8 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Colorado (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Arizona at Vancouver (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: German Cup, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen (ESPNU)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
Noon: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
4 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
