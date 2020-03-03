COLLEGES

Baseball

3 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at N.C. State (ACC)

3 p.m.: VCU at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Campbell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

3 p.m.: USC Upstate at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

MLB

Spring Training

1 p.m.: St. Louis vs. New York Mets (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Cleveland vs. Arizona (MLB)

8 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Colorado (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Arizona at Vancouver (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: German Cup, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen (ESPNU)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

Noon: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

4 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

Load comments