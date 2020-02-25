COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: South Florida at Miami (ACC)
Softball
4 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
5 p.m.: Duke at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
MLB
Spring Training
3 p.m.: Seattle vs. Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)
NBA
7 p.m.: New York at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Memphis at Houston (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Boston at Utah (ESPN)
NBA G LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Greensboro at Westchester (ESPN+)
NHL
8 p.m.: Buffalo at Colorado (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Manchester City vs. Madrid (TNT)
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, New York City vs. San Carlos (FS2)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Montreal vs. Deportivo Saprissa (FS2)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, America vs. Comunicaciones (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)
