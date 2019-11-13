COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: LSU at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: High Point at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Villanova at Ohio State (FS1)

7 p.m.: McNeese State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Indiana State at Louisville (ACC)

9 p.m.: Florida International at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)

9 p.m.: Purdue at Marquette (FS1)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma State at College of Charleston (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Providence at Northwestern (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: UNCG at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: A&T at Georgia (SEC+)

7 p.m.: Connecticut at Vanderbilt (SEC)

Men’s soccer

4 p.m.: ACC semifinals, Wake Forest at Virginia (ACC)

6 p.m.: ACC semifinals, Pittsburgh at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Sun Belt final, Howard at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Big South semifinals, Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN+)

Football

8 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas (ESPNU)

GOLF

2 a.m. Thursday: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)

MLB

6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Memphis at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NBA G LEAGUE

11 a.m.: Westchester at Greensboro (ESPN+)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

