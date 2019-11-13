COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: LSU at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: High Point at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Villanova at Ohio State (FS1)
7 p.m.: McNeese State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Indiana State at Louisville (ACC)
9 p.m.: Florida International at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)
9 p.m.: Purdue at Marquette (FS1)
9 p.m.: Oklahoma State at College of Charleston (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Providence at Northwestern (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: UNCG at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: A&T at Georgia (SEC+)
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Vanderbilt (SEC)
Men’s soccer
4 p.m.: ACC semifinals, Wake Forest at Virginia (ACC)
6 p.m.: ACC semifinals, Pittsburgh at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Sun Belt final, Howard at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Big South semifinals, Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN+)
Football
8 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas (ESPNU)
GOLF
2 a.m. Thursday: European, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
MLB
6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Memphis at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NBA G LEAGUE
11 a.m.: Westchester at Greensboro (ESPN+)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
