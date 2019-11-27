COLLEGES

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC Network Extra)

4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh (ACC)

NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at New York Rangers (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Columbus (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Chelsea at Valencia (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Napoli at Liverpool (TNT)

