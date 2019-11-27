COLLEGES
Volleyball
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC Network Extra)
4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh (ACC)
NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at New York Rangers (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Columbus (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Chelsea at Valencia (TNT)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Napoli at Liverpool (TNT)
