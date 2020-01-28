NBA
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Houston at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Washington (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (FS2)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Mexico vs. Jamaica (FS2)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
3:30 a.m.: Thursday: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
