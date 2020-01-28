NBA

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Houston at Portland (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Washington (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (FS2)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Mexico vs. Jamaica (FS2)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

3:30 a.m.: Thursday: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

