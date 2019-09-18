BOWLING
8 p.m.: PWBA, Tour Championship (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: UNCG at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)
7 p.m.: High Point at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Purdue at Kentucky (ESPNU)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Champions, Olympiacos vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)
3 p.m.: Champions, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid (TNT)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)
10:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL (ESPN2)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Moselle Open, Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
