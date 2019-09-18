BOWLING

8 p.m.: PWBA, Tour Championship (CBS Sports)

COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: UNCG at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)

7 p.m.: High Point at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Purdue at Kentucky (ESPNU)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Champions, Olympiacos vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)

3 p.m.: Champions, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid (TNT)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at FC Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)

10:30 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL (ESPN2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Moselle Open, Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

