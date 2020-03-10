COLLEGES

Baseball

4 p.m.: VMI at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: N.C. A&T at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Softball

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Lipscomb (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Elon at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

MLB

Spring Training

1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota (Fox Sports South)

1 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Miami (MLB)

4 p.m.: Oakland vs. Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

9 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

NBA

8 p.m.: Denver at Dallas (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami (Fox Sports Southeast)

10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: San Jose at Chicago (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: New York Rangers at Colorado (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Ottawa at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)

3:25 p.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

4 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid (TNT)

8 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, Japan vs. United States (ESPNews)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, New York City vs. Tigres UANL (FS2)

