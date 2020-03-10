COLLEGES
Baseball
4 p.m.: VMI at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: N.C. A&T at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
5 p.m.: North Carolina at Lipscomb (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Elon at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
MLB
Spring Training
1 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota (Fox Sports South)
1 p.m.: New York Yankees vs. Miami (MLB)
4 p.m.: Oakland vs. Los Angeles Angels (MLB)
9 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
NBA
8 p.m.: Denver at Dallas (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami (Fox Sports Southeast)
10:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Sacramento (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: San Jose at Chicago (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: New York Rangers at Colorado (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Ottawa at Los Angeles (ESPN+)
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Köln at Borussia Monchengladbach (FS2)
3:25 p.m.: Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
4 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid (TNT)
8 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, Japan vs. United States (ESPNews)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, New York City vs. Tigres UANL (FS2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.