COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
3:30 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: North Carolina at N.C. State (ACC)
7 p.m.: Missouri at LSU (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Kansas at Iowa State (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Texas at TCU (ESPNU)
MLB
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Internazionale Milano vs. Barcelona (TNT)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)
