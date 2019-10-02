COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

3:30 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: North Carolina at N.C. State (ACC)

7 p.m.: Missouri at LSU (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Kansas at Iowa State (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Texas at TCU (ESPNU)

MLB

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Oakland (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Internazionale Milano vs. Barcelona (TNT)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Japan Open, China Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.: World Championships (NBC Sports)

