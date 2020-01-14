GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)

8 p.m.: Asian, Singapore Open (Golf)

Midnight: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Charlotte at Denver (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments