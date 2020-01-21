GOLF
1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)
11 p.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New Orleans (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
3 a.m. Thursday: Australian Open (ESPN2)
