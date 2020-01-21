GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)

11 p.m.: European, Dubai Desert Classic (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio at New Orleans (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Detroit at Minnesota (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: English Premier, Burnley at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

3 a.m. Thursday: Australian Open (ESPN2)

