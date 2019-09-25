COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia (ACC)
7 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State (FS1)
9 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma (ESPNU)
GOLF
1 a.m. Thursday: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (ESPN2)
NHL PRESEASON
8 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville (Fox Sports South)
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.: Thursday: World Cup, Italy vs. Canada (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Parma Calcio (ESPNews)
7:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Veracruz at Santos Laguna (FS2)
9 p.m.: NWSL, Washington at Houston (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana (FS1)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup ITF Junior (Tennis)
