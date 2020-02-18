COLLEGES

Baseball

3 p.m.: High Point at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Wright State at Louisville (ACC)

Softball

4 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: James Madison at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Campbell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

NBA G LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Fort Wayne at Greensboro (ESPN+)

NHL

8 p.m.: New York Rangers at Chicago (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: New York Islanders at Colorado (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Vancouver (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Montreal vs. Saprissa (FS2)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, America vs. Comunicaciones (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

