COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: High Point at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Wright State at Louisville (ACC)
Softball
4 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: James Madison at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
6 p.m.: Campbell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
NBA G LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Fort Wayne at Greensboro (ESPN+)
NHL
8 p.m.: New York Rangers at Chicago (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: New York Islanders at Colorado (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Vancouver (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Montreal vs. Saprissa (FS2)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, America vs. Comunicaciones (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.