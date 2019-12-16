GOLF

9:30 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: National Signing Day (ESPN2)

Noon: National Signing Day (ESPNU)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Freiburg (FS2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments