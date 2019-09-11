BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: FIBA World Cup, United States vs. France (ESPNews)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

8 p.m.: Oregon at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago Red Stars at Orlando Pride (ESPNews)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)

10:30 p.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle (ESPN2)

