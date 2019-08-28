COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

5 p.m.: Santa Clara at Wake Forest (ACC)

7 p.m.: Georgetown at Duke (ACC)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Champions, APOEL vs. Ajax (TNT)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz Azul at Tijuana (FS1)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)

