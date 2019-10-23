BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Washington at Houston (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)

11 p.m.: Pepperdine at South Clara (ESPNU)

GOLF

10 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Denver at Portland (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Champions, Chelsea at Ajax (TNT)

3 p.m.: Champions, Borussia Dortmund at Internazionale Milano (TNT)

7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at New York City FC (FS1)

10 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)

