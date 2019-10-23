BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Washington at Houston (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)
11 p.m.: Pepperdine at South Clara (ESPNU)
GOLF
10 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Denver at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Champions, Chelsea at Ajax (TNT)
3 p.m.: Champions, Borussia Dortmund at Internazionale Milano (TNT)
7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at New York City FC (FS1)
10 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.