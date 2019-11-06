COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Mercer at St. John’s (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: IUPUI at Butler (FS2)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Wis.-Green Bay at Purdue (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at DePaul (FS2)

9 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse (ACC)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: A&T at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s soccer

2 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. N.C. State (ACC)

4 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)

Football

8 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio (ESPN2)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Detroit at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Champions, Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus (TNT)

3 p.m.: Champions, Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray (TNT)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments