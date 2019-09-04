COLLEGES

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Valparaiso at Notre Dame (ACC)

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Texas (FS1)

GOLF

8:30 p.m.: World Long Drive Championship (Golf)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments