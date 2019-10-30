BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Washington at Houston, if necessary (WGHP)

BOWLING

8 p.m.: U.S. Open (CBS Sports)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Exhibition, Fort Valley State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (ACC)

7 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Florida at Missouri (ESPNU)

GOLF

10 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Charlotte at Sacramento (Fox Sports Southeast)

NHL

8 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

3:55 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Lazio (ESPNews)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Japan (FS2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC (FS1)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments