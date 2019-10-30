BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Washington at Houston, if necessary (WGHP)
BOWLING
8 p.m.: U.S. Open (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Exhibition, Fort Valley State at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Golf
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (ACC)
7 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Florida at Missouri (ESPNU)
GOLF
10 p.m.: WGC-HSBC Champions (Golf)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Charlotte at Sacramento (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
8 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3:55 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Lazio (ESPNews)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Japan (FS2)
8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC (FS1)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.