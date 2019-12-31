COLLEGES

Football

1 p.m.: Citrus Bowl, Michigan vs. Alabama (WXLV)

1 p.m.: Outback Bowl, Minnesota vs. Auburn (ESPN)

5 p.m.: Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin (ESPN2, ESPN)

8:40 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor (ESPN2, ESPN)

Men’s basketball

3 p.m.: East Carolina at Wichita State (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: South Florida at SMU (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Connecticut at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV (CBS Sports)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Portland at New York (NBA)

NHL

2 p.m.: Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (WXII)

SOCCER

7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton (NBC Sports)

12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Everton at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

