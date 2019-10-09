COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Lafayette (ESPN2)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Kentucky at Indiana (FS1)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPNU)
MLB
5 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
8:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles (TBS)
NBA PRESEASON
8 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vancouver (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)
