COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Lafayette (ESPN2)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Indiana (FS1)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: High Point at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPNU)

MLB

5 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

8:30 p.m.: Washington at Los Angeles (TBS)

NBA PRESEASON

8 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vancouver (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments