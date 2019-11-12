COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Creighton at Michigan (FS1)

7 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: A&T at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: East Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Evansville at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m.: Missouri at Xavier (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: North Alabama at Indiana (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: New Hampshire at St. John’s (FS2)

7 p.m.: Air Force at Army (WXLVD2)

8 p.m.: Louisiana at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Butler (FS1)

9 p.m.: Oregon vs. Memphis (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Miami at Central Florida (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Murray State at Tennessee (SEC)

11:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State (ESPN2)

Football

7:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Ohio (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron (ESPNU)

MLB

6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia (NBA)

10 p.m.: Portland at Sacramento (NBA)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

9 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments