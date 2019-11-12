COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Robert Morris (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Creighton at Michigan (FS1)
7 p.m.: Central Arkansas at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: A&T at Western Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: East Carolina at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Evansville at Kentucky (SEC)
7 p.m.: Missouri at Xavier (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: North Alabama at Indiana (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: New Hampshire at St. John’s (FS2)
7 p.m.: Air Force at Army (WXLVD2)
8 p.m.: Louisiana at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Butler (FS1)
9 p.m.: Oregon vs. Memphis (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Miami at Central Florida (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Murray State at Tennessee (SEC)
11:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State (ESPN2)
Football
7:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Ohio (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Akron (ESPNU)
MLB
6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Cleveland at Philadelphia (NBA)
10 p.m.: Portland at Sacramento (NBA)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
9 a.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
1 p.m.: ATP Finals (Tennis)
