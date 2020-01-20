GOLF

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)

MLB

3 p.m.: Hall of Fame Election Announcement (MLB)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

3 a.m. Wednesday: Australian Open (ESPN2)

