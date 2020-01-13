GOLF

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Houston at Memphis (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments