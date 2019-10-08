COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: High Point at Wake Forest (ACC)

7 p.m.: ETSU at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: West Virginia at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

GYMNASTICS

8:30 a.m.: World Artistic Championships (NBC Sports)

MLB

4 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (if necessary) (FS1)

8 p.m.: New York Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary) (FS1)

NBA PRESEASON

6 a.m.: Houston vs. Toronto (NBA)

8 p.m.: Dallas at Oklahoma City (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Denver at Portland (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Florida (Fox Sports Carolinas)

8 p.m.: San Jose at Nashville (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut (ESPN2)

