COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Wake Forest (ACC)
7 p.m.: ETSU at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: West Virginia at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
GYMNASTICS
8:30 a.m.: World Artistic Championships (NBC Sports)
MLB
4 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay (if necessary) (FS1)
8 p.m.: New York Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary) (FS1)
NBA PRESEASON
6 a.m.: Houston vs. Toronto (NBA)
8 p.m.: Dallas at Oklahoma City (ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Denver at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Florida (Fox Sports Carolinas)
8 p.m.: San Jose at Nashville (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.: Shanghai Masters (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Shanghai Masters, Tianjin Open (Tennis)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Washington at Connecticut (ESPN2)
