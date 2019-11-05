COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Kent State at Toledo (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Ball State at Western Michigan (ESPN2)

Men’s soccer

2 p.m.: ACC Tournament, Boston College vs. Notre Dame (ACC)

4 p.m.: ACC Tournament, Syracuse vs. North Carolina (ACC)

NBA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Montreal (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Chicago at San Jose (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Champions, Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)

2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola vs. S. Korea (FS2)

3 p.m.: Champions, Chelsea vs. Ajax (TNT)

