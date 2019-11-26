COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPNU)

Volleyball

10 p.m.: Pepperdine at Brigham Young (ESPNU)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas (NBA)

NHL

8 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid (TNT)

