COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Sun Bowl, Arizona State vs. Florida State (WFMY)

3:45 p.m.: Liberty Bowl, Navy vs. Kansas State (ESPN)

4:30 p.m.: Arizona Bowl, Wyoming vs. Georgia State (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Utah vs. Texas (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Georgia Tech at Florida State (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Temple at Central Florida (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Miami at Clemson (ACC)

5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence (FS1)

6 p.m.: Boston College at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Rider at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s (FS1)

Women’s basketball

1 p.m.: High Point at Winthrop (ESPN+)

NBA

3 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Denver at Houston (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Montreal at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

9 p.m.: New York Rangers at Edmonton (NHL)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments