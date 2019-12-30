COLLEGES
Football
Noon: Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Sun Bowl, Arizona State vs. Florida State (WFMY)
3:45 p.m.: Liberty Bowl, Navy vs. Kansas State (ESPN)
4:30 p.m.: Arizona Bowl, Wyoming vs. Georgia State (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Utah vs. Texas (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Georgia Tech at Florida State (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Temple at Central Florida (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Miami at Clemson (ACC)
5:30 p.m.: Georgetown at Providence (FS1)
6 p.m.: Boston College at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Rider at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Butler at St. John’s (FS1)
Women’s basketball
1 p.m.: High Point at Winthrop (ESPN+)
NBA
3 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Denver at Houston (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Montreal at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
9 p.m.: New York Rangers at Edmonton (NHL)
