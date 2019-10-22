BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Washington at Houston (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: High Point at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Campbell (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)
NBA
8 p.m.: New Orleans at Toronto (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Champions, Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen (TNT)
3 p.m.: Champions, Manchester City vs. Atalanta (TNT)
