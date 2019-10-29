BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Washington at Houston (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Golf
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Guilford at Lynchburg (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Denver at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Calgary at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
8:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Querétaro at Santos Laguna (FS2)
9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
