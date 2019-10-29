BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Washington at Houston (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Guilford at Lynchburg (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Denver at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

8:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Querétaro at Santos Laguna (FS2)

9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

