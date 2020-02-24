COLLEGES
Baseball
3 p.m.: A&T at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: N.C. Central at High Point (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s lacrosse
5 p.m.: High Point at Virginia (ESPNU)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Miami vs. Houston (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Indiana (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto (TNT)
10 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (TNT)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Motagua vs. Atlanta (FS1)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Cruz Azul vs. Portmore (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)
