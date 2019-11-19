COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Bucknell at Penn State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Alcorn State at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Vermont at Virginia (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Md.-Baltimore County at LSU (SEC)

7 p.m.: N.C. Central at Youngstown State (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Fairfield at Maryland (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech (ACC)

7 p.m.: Virginia at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

Football

7:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Ohio at Bowling Green (ESPNU)

GOLF

10:30 a.m.: Hero Challenge (Golf)

NBA

8 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago (Fox Sports Carolinas)

10:30 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: European qualifier, Northern Ireland at Frankfurt, Germany (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF, Cuba vs. United States at George Town, Cayman Islands (FS1)

TENNIS

Noon: Davis Cup, Canada vs. United States at Madrid, Spain (FS2)

